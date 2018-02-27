Alumni and CEO Melanie Washington visit campus for ethics workshop

Between a full-time class schedule, work and a social life, students don’t always have the time to reflect on themselves and the world around them — Associated Students Inc. hopes to change that.

“Ethics at The Beach: Empowering Ethical Leaders” will be held on March 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the University Student Union ballrooms, and will offer students the chance to delve into a workshop focused on ethics.

This event was formed by the Associated Students Organization Council, Student Center for Professional Development and the Ukeleja Center for Ethical Leadership.

“As college students, we are often too busy with school, work and extracurriculars that we do not have the time to stop and think about who we are and what do we deeply believe in,” said Vanessa Torres, a junior majoring in human resources and an Ethics at The Beach chair. “This event will provide a space for students to sit down and reflect on their core values.”

Melanie Washington, the CEO and founder of Mentoring A Touch From Above, will be the keynote speaker at the event. She mentors at-risk youths, incarcerated youths and men held in the Soledad Correctional and Training Facility, a state prison. Washington was also awarded the presidential Point of Light Award by former president George W. Bush. This award honors those who make a difference in the country through volunteer work.

“Melanie has had more than her share of hurt, pain and suffering which led her to help people in trouble,” Torres said. “Her greatest core value is forgiveness, and she has dedicated her nonprofit and passion towards that, hence making her the perfect speaker.”

Unlike last year’s event, the workshop will feature three Cal State Long Beach graduates who will share their experiences and ethical challenges they faced in society after graduating.

The three alumni are Ben Alvarado, a former executive vice president of Wells Fargo, Christopher Lengyel, a current recruiter for the online gaming platform Roblox, and Celeste Ahl, a current lecturer at the university’s College of Business.

“I think it’s great that alumni are coming back to CSULB to speak to students about their experience after graduating,” said Bonnie Chen, a junior majoring in health care administration. “There is a sense of anxiety and fear as I am getting closer to graduation.”

Students attending the event will receive a continental breakfast, a Passion Planner, a copy of Washington’s book, “Standin: In the Midst of The Storm,” and a certificate for their participation.

The event is sponsored by Associated Student Inc., The Boeing Company, KIND Healthy Snacks and Target.

“I’ve never heard of an ethics workshop before,” said Sierra Arteaga, a junior majoring in economics. “I would go if I could.”

Those interested in attending must register by March 5. One can reserve a ticket for $5 and register on the website.

Contact [email protected] for any questions regarding the event.