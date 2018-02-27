1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Lynwood High School visits CSULB as part of an education exchange

Lynwood High Ethnic Studies students attend a day on CSULB campus as part of an education exchange.

Lynwood+High+School+students+applaud+guest+speakers+during+the+College+Bridge%3A+An+Ethnic+Studies+Exchange+event+in+the+Anatol+Center.+The+event+featured+a+workshop+to+help+prepare+for+college.
Lynwood High School students applaud guest speakers during the College Bridge: An Ethnic Studies Exchange event in the Anatol Center. The event featured a workshop to help prepare for college.

Lynwood High School students applaud guest speakers during the College Bridge: An Ethnic Studies Exchange event in the Anatol Center. The event featured a workshop to help prepare for college.

Hunter Lee

Hunter Lee

Lynwood High School students applaud guest speakers during the College Bridge: An Ethnic Studies Exchange event in the Anatol Center. The event featured a workshop to help prepare for college.

Shyanne Riberal-Norton, Staff Writer
February 27, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

The sounds of high school students fidgeting with empty water bottles filled the Anatol Center Tuesday afternoon. Their hands wrinkled blank application papers as they listened to a handful of university students and faculty explain the importance of attending college.

College Bridge: An Ethnic Studies Exchange was hosted at Cal State Long Beach in the Anatol Center to introduce high school students to college life.

Founders of the event are Emily Berquist, a history professor at the university and her former student Ana Orozco, who is now an ethnic studies teacher at Lynwood high.

“We came up with the idea that we should do an event where we get our students together,” Berquist said. “They get to meet each other and try to have a more engaged discussion.”

Orozco brought 50 of her ethnic studies students to attend the day-long event.

The high school students attended Berquist’s history class, took a tour of the campus and heard from various presenters.

Students attended a workshop that was geared toward the basics of college life. Art Medina, advisor of the Educational Opportunity Program, spoke to the group about the fundamentals of the application process. He encouraged students to not let barriers stand in the way of applying to any California State University.

“Use your resources,” Medina said to the group. “We want you here.”

Academic skill coaches from TRiO Student Support Services, Brenda Lopez and Helen Walker also led a tutorial on how to fill out applications for Federal Student Aid and scholarships.

Current university students offered their advice, shared stories and promoted the resources they found helpful on campus. Justin Hatchett, president of the EOP Student Organization and business management junior shared the story of his journey to college and some of the opportunities that his organization provides.

“It doesn’t matter where I come from, it matters where I’m going,” Hatchett said. “It’s going to be hard, but overcoming [challenges] and utilizing different organizations on campus can help your success.”

Anai Sanchez, a history and Chicano and Latino studies senior, spoke to the younger crowd about the Latinx student life on campus. Sanchez is a board member for La Raza Student Association.

“[La Raza] has definitely helped me make connections in school,” Sanchez said. “It’s helped me because I didn’t know what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

She said she hopes to participate in an outreach like this once every semester with different high schools.

Berquist said she plans to have the College Bridge become an annual event to get in touch with prospective students.

“We want to show that college is accessible,” Berquist said. “They can come here and succeed.”

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Lynwood High School visits CSULB as part of an education exchange

    Campus

    Alumni and CEO Melanie Washington visit campus for ethics workshop

  • Lynwood High School visits CSULB as part of an education exchange

    Campus

    Chemical reaction causes explosion in CSULB engineering lab

  • Lynwood High School visits CSULB as part of an education exchange

    Campus

    CSULB students rally against the commencement changes

  • Lynwood High School visits CSULB as part of an education exchange

    Campus

    Beyond the Beach event showcases CSULB alumni success

  • Lynwood High School visits CSULB as part of an education exchange

    Campus

    CSULB continues to grapple with identity crisis

  • Lynwood High School visits CSULB as part of an education exchange

    ASI

    Senators wish to say goodbye to Prospector Pete to disassociate from the Gold Rush era

  • Lynwood High School visits CSULB as part of an education exchange

    Campus

    CSULB students respond to commencement changes

  • Lynwood High School visits CSULB as part of an education exchange

    Campus

    Fate of Dreamers uncertain at CSULB

  • Lynwood High School visits CSULB as part of an education exchange

    Campus

    New 3-D printers will be unveiled in March

  • Lynwood High School visits CSULB as part of an education exchange

    Campus

    CSULB students participate in the 30th annual research competition