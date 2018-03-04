Broken elevator, auto burglary and suspicious circumstances at CSULB

Disturbance – While patrolling the vicinity of the College of Business Administration Building at 10:23 p.m. Feb. 28, a community service officer encountered a group of about eight people. Regarding the late hour, the officer asked the students to leave but they refused. According to Lt. Richard Goodwin, a police officer was called to the building. Once the police officer arrived, the group began to cooperate and left the area without any further dispute.

Auto Burglary – A distressed student called in an auto burglary report at 6:54 p.m. Feb. 27. The student cited the Palo Verde south parking structure on the first floor near the elevators as the location of their car. According to Goodwin, the vehicle involved was a two-door black 2002 Saturn with the window broken on the driver’s side. “Nothing appeared to be missing,” Goodwin said. “So whoever the suspects were tried to gain entry [but] nothing was taken.”

Elevator emergency – Officers received notice of a halted elevator located inside of the Pyramid parking structure March 1 at 7:33 a.m.

“There was one person inside the elevator [and] officers made contact with that individual,” Goodwin said. “They were okay. [The] doors opened, [and we] got the subject out of the elevator.”

According to Goodwin, facilities management was advised to repair the elevator in order to prevent the situation from happening again. The issue was resolved without the stuck subject experiencing any harm.

Suspicious circumstances – Students at the Residential Learning Center, known as Beachside College, reported a suspicious person lurking outside of one of the buildings at 3:18 p.m. Feb. 25. Residents at the college refused to let the individual, who claimed to be a student, into the building because they believed that he was under the influence of alcohol.

“We had a subject there described as a white male in his twenties wearing a hoodie, jeans and a black bag,” Goodwin said. “Our officers went out there [and] contacted the subject. It looks like this person that the officers contacted was a missing person.”

The subject was last seen Feb. 2 until the incident and had been labeled missing since then. After confirming his identity with the Long Beach sheriff’s department, the subject was brought back to the University Police Department. The male, who was not a student at Cal State Long Beach, was picked up by a guardian and the issue was resolved.

Fishy Flyers – A concerned individual asked to speak with University Police regarding flyers left in the Theater Arts building Feb. 26 at 3:25 p.m. The flyers were taped to lockers located in the men’s dressing room in the basement area of the building. According to Goodwin, one of the flyers said, “Tom, day of feckoning,” and the other read “Hi Tom, and love your pal.” Both flyers were written on paper towels and taped to the lockers with no physical damage being done to property in the Theater Arts building.