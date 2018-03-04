Nine CCMA awards for Daily 49er

Publications Daily 49er and Dig Magazine of Cal State Long Beach took 14 awards home Saturday night from the California College Media Association.

The award ceremony took place at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Long Beach and honored the Daily 49er with nine awards, including third for Best Newspaper overall.

The paper placed first for Best Headline Portfolio and Best News Photo. Arts and Life Editor Samantha Diaz was recognized for creative headlines such as “Dil Do’s and Dil Don’ts,” while Ben Hammerton received praise for his overall shot of the Women’s March protests in Los Angeles in January of last year.

Second place for Best Breaking News Story was awarded to News Editor Kat Schuster for her coverage of lead contamination in the campus drinking fountains last fall. The daily also placed for Best Photo Series, Best Sports Photo, Best Overall Newspaper Design, Best Social Media for a Single Event and for best media kit for both the Daily 49er and Dig Magazine.

In addition, Dig Magazine went home with five CCMA awards, including first for Best Magazine Website. “Choosing Education Over Incarceration,” written by Emily Ayers and photographed by William Odis Martin, placed first for Best Magazine Story and Best Magazine Photo Series.

Dig also took second place for Best Magazine Design/Inside Spread and third for Best Magazine Cover.

The 49er also placed for best large school newspaper and best website in the Best in Show category at the Associated Collegiate Press Midwinter National Conference at the Hyatt March 1-3.

“It’s been something of a rebuilding year, so it’s great for the students to get recognized for their hard work,” said Daily 49er content adviser Barbara Kingsley-Wilson. “[The] large school category is highly competitive, and it’s gratifying to see statewide recognition for all those long days and late nights.”

Daily 49er design adviser Gary Metzker applauded both Dig and the 49er for their ability to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with nationally-ranked publications.

“The Daily 49er and Dig Magazine staffs have shown consistently over the last decade that their writing and design skills are on a level with the East Coast college papers that usually win all the awards,” said Gary Metzker, design adviser for the Daily 49er and Dig.