CSULB future hanging in ballots

Fliers around campus, informational booths along busy university areas and tables bribing students with coffee for talking to student government candidates — these sights can only mean one thing: Associated Students Inc. elections are here.

Students can vote for their favored candidates online via email until March 14. The results are expected to be released the day after.

“It takes less than a minute to submit a ballot,” said Ian MacDonald, a molecular biology sophomore running for senator of natural science and math. “All of the candidates are hardworking students who really want to serve, and it would mean the world to us to get a student’s vote.”

To get acquainted with prospective student leaders, the campus community can attend Coffee with the Candidates Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the bookstore vendor area.

According to La Keisha Jeanmarie, government elections officer, there will also be “Get Out the Vote” informational booths on the candidates over the next two weeks.

Campaigning for the elections started March 5. Candidates for executive positions were required to obtain at least 100 student signatures, and college senator positions had to obtain 50 student signatures.

MacDonald mentioned other ways candidates will reach out to the student body.

“Expect to see fliers and lots of people you may have not seen before coming to talk to you about why they would be the best person for the job,” MacDonald said.

Gus Krider, a candidate for treasurer, has fliers of himself already posted around campus walkways. He says he wants to make sure everyone knows who he is before the voting deadline rolls up.

“They should expect me to get everywhere and be [as] annoying as possible because that’s what it takes to get elected, this is hard work,” Krider said.

Junior communications major Naomi Howansky is running for senator-at-large, a student government position that does outreach and helps make resolutions on behalf of the student body.

“I’m passionate about my school and serving others, which is why I want to be a senator in order to make decisions for the best interest of the students,” Howansky said.