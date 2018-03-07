1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Disability Day of Mourning

CSULB students pay their respect to differently-able individuals who have died.

Bobby Yagake

Bobby Yagake, Multimedia Managing Editor
March 7, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Disability Day of Mourning

    ASI

    CSULB future hanging in ballots

  • Disability Day of Mourning

    Campus

    Long Beach State aims to enroll local students

  • Disability Day of Mourning

    Campus

    No gun regulations, no school

  • Disability Day of Mourning

    Campus

    People’s State of the City 2018

  • Disability Day of Mourning

    Campus

    A day of remembrance at CSULB

  • Disability Day of Mourning

    Campus

    Broken elevator, auto burglary and suspicious circumstances at CSULB

  • Disability Day of Mourning

    Campus

    Motorized scooters and skateboards catching interest of CSULB students

  • Campus

    CSULB Academic Senate discusses a campuswide plan to develop a new GE program

  • Disability Day of Mourning

    Campus

    Campus Voices: Is CSULB an elite school?

  • Disability Day of Mourning

    Campus

    UDP and University Bookstore to receive major upgrade