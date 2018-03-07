Genesis Jara begins her campaign for ASI president

From big brand internships such as Coca-Cola and a student ambassador for Amazon to starting her own nonprofit, Genesis Jara’s next goal is to add Associated Students Inc. president to her resume.

Jara, a junior majoring in business administration, pulls her leadership experience from her position within the Hispanic Student Business Association.

“My role as president of the Hispanic Students Business Association really helped me to gain the leadership and communication skills needed to succeed in ASI,” Jara said. “Most importantly, it taught me the importance of advocating for students of underrepresented communities.”

Michael Castillo, a CSULB alumnus, worked with Genesis at the HSBA and said she is a “Wonder Woman” for her leading skills and altruistic nature.

“She is strong willed-character that always went out of her way to ensure not only her team but her members were succeeding in the organization with academics, internship opportunities and resume building,” Castillo said.

After her involvement in the business organization, Jara moved onto being a Chief Government Relations officer for ASI.

“As a Latina and [a] first generation college student, we are not always seen in leadership positions such as these and it was important for me to make sure I do so in a way that uplifts my communities,” Jara said.

Last year, Jara met sophomore business management major Aaron Whitehurst at the California Higher Education Student Summit where they both lobbied with state legislatures against the Cal State University-wide tuition increase. Whitehurst is running for treasurer with Jara.

“She has a passion for the students that is unrivaled and she wants to see the students heard, cared, and accounted for by administration,” Whitehurst said. “That type of mindset is how I feel change is brought.”

Leen Almahdi, current senator of Health and Human Services and candidate for vice president, will campaign alongside Jara.

“I met Genesis through ASI, to be honest I was in awe of her overall aura and passion for serving students,” Almahdi said. “Genesis is extremely compassionate and takes the time to listen to people’s concerns to understand issues on a deeper level. In addition to that she is calculated and organized, to the point where she’s usuallly two steps ahead of the game.”

Integrity is something Jara doesn’t take lightly and uses it when making decisions for her peers on a daily basis.

“One of the principles I live my life by is always leading with humility and making sure that the voice of my peers is involved in every decision that I make,” Jara said. “Through this process, I am constantly reminded of how important it is to lead with a servant’s heart in everything I do.”