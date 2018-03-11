Disturbances, public masturbation and grand theft

Soda thief – A professor called the University Police to report a disturbance at the Subway located inside the University Student Union at 5:25 p.m. March 7. The incident involved three male subjects.

“[One] subject was involved in verbal altercation with another student regarding stealing soda from the Subway,” Lt. Richard Goodwin said. “We went up there and Subway declined prosecution for taking the soda.”

Officers advised and warned the subject who was responsible for causing the disturbance. No additional action was taken.

Hands off my Bible – Officers received a noise as well as a disturbance complaint from an individual in the area of the bookstore at 3:43 p.m. March 5. According to Goodwin, someone attempted to steal another individual’s copy of the Bible.

“The reporting party was not involved [in the incident] but was willing to speak to [the] Police Department if they need contact,” Goodwin said.

The reporting party did not want anything done about the crime, and the subjects involved left once officers arrived on scene.

Fishy bags spark concern – A custodian called University Police to check two bags left on a bench outside of a classroom in the Education 2 building at 12:46 a.m. March 2. “[It] was unknown how long [the backpacks] had been there,” Goodwin said. “The two bags checked okay. The reporting party just wanted us to make sure the property did not contain anything dangerous.”

Officers left the two bags on the bench where they were found; the employee who called the officers said that they believed they knew who the bag belonged to.

Grand theft – Police are currently investigating the theft of $3,500 dollars from a lockbox that was kept in a cabinet in room located in the Hall of Science Building at 3:26 p.m. March 5.

“We don’t have any suspects or any leads on that so far,” Goodwin said.

According to Goodwin, the school has a policy in place for securing and handling money and he is unsure if a violation in the policy resulted in the theft.

Another grand theft was reported in the Theater Arts building at 12:30 p.m. March 6. The item reported stolen was a plastic bag filled with DVDs belonging to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, valued at approximately $1,000.

“The bag was under the reporting party’s desk. [It was] last seen Thursday night and early Friday morning around 12:30 a.m. March 1,” Goodwin said. “There’s no signs of forced entry. The room where this bag was was shared with three other people. It doesn’t look like we have any suspects or leads thus far.”

Masturbation confrontation– A student came into the University Police substation to report that they had seen a male subject masturbating in a white SUV on State University Drive at 8:42 p.m. March 6.

“The vehicle was parked in the front short term parking on the street in front of the SSPA building,” Goodwin said.

“The reporting party saw the subject and then the subject drove off. By the time we got out there the guys in the wind. Somebody that’s doing that doesn’t want to be caught.” The reporting party could not identify the subject, but said he saw that the person was watching porn on his cell[phone] at the time of the incident. The subject in question was last seen heading eastbound on Palos Verde avenue; officers currently do not have any information or leads on who the individual might be or whether or not they’re a student.