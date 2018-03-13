CSULB preps Spring 2018 graduates

Most students have turned procrastination into an art — preparing for the upcoming 2018 commencement ceremony is no exception. Fortunately, Grad Fair has got graduating seniors covered.

Seniors at Cal State Long Beach swarmed the University Bookstore on Tuesday at the Graduation Information Fair to purchase caps, gowns and other necessities for walking the commencement stage.

The Grad Fair will be held from March 13 to March 15 10 a.m. to 7 p.m each day.

To avoid being unprepared, students are advised to come to the fair.

“We get a lot of students coming in with tears,” Kierstin Stickney, director of marketing for the 49er Shops spoke about students who purchase their gowns late. “We encourage people to come early so they don’t get the wrong size [gown] and are prepared for graduation.”

Stickney advised students to arrive at the bookstore before noon or after 5 p.m. to avoid the crowd.

The bookstore will be answering questions for students in need of class rings, diploma frames, graduation announcements, educationally discounted computer hardware and software and senior portraits.

“I wasn’t planning on walking, but my parents forced me to do it,” said Nikki Lowe, a senior majoring in sociology. “But now I’m getting excited buying everything I need.”

Students can also enter in an opportunity drawing at the customer service desk to win some items being sold for the grad fair.

All of these graduation essentials may be rented for those who do are looking to save a buck. Bachelor rentals for cap and gowns cost $49 , Masters cost $59, and Doctorates cost $69.

Graduation packages are also offered and include graduation announcements, diploma covers, diploma frames, souvenir tassels and more in addition to their rented cap and gown. These packages are only available during the grad fair, but caps and gowns can be purchased online until April 16.

The fair also has more than the graduation essentials. Students can order custom sashes until Thursday, which can be requested in ID Card Services. Additionally, students can schedule their commencement on the first floor and sign up for cultural ceremonies on the second floor.

On-and-off campus vendors have dedicated booths for students to ask questions and learn about their organizations. Some of these vendors are the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, LBS Financial Credit Union and the Princeton Review. These tables are found circled around the checkout line.