CSULB celebrates women’s rights with Title IX film screening

Just one year after the Title IX legislation passed, nearly 295,000 women were welcomed into the world of sports, and as of 2011, over 3 million women were participating in sports, both in high school and college.

A screening of the film “Sporting Chance: The Lasting Legacy of Title IX” was shown Wednesday at the Beach Auditorium in honor of Women’s History Month. The film talked about the 1972 legislation that prohibited sexual discrimination in education and sports.

The event, “Title IX: Let Them Play,” kicked off at 7 p.m. with a special recognition of former athletes who currently work at the university. Four former female athletes of the university were called to the front of the auditorium to receive certificates of recognition.

“Sometimes I feel like I take my ability to play sports for granted, especially after seeing that documentary,” said Anaïs Dallara, assistant tennis coach.

Dallara, one of the panelists, said that even though women’s issues have made progress in society, she has still faced inequality in athletics.

She described a time when she was sent to an unkempt back-court for one of her tennis matches six years ago. She later found out that it was because the men’s team was practicing on the main court that day.

The documentary featured commentary from Title IX trailblazers, such as former NCAA President Judy Sweet, Christine Grant and former U.S. senator Birch Bayh who introduced the law after his first wife, Marvella, inspired him. Marvella, a straight-A student, began her mission to pass the law after being denied admission to Virginia State with the explanation “women need not apply.”

The film depicted the legacy of Title IX before and after it came to pass.

“Billie Jean King was shown in the documentary breaking down barriers for us when she beat a man on the tennis court,” said sophomore tennis player, Léna Pacholski.

Pacholski, who was also one of the panelists, was referring to the famous match between Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Riggs was a 55-year-old, former Wimbledon champion who challenged Jean King, a rising female tennis champion. He boasted that he could still beat any female player, in response to the passing of Title IX. Jean King beat him in an exhibition match that became known as the Battle of the Sexes.

“There is this stereotype that a male coach is going to be tougher on the team, and that they are going to do the job better than a female…we need that to end,” Dallara said. “I want to be hired to coach because people recognize that I am qualified and well-deserving.”

A panel discussion took place afterward to discuss the 1972 education legislation that prohibited discrimination based on sex in federally funded schools. This milestone case advocates for equal academic and athletic opportunities for all students.

Allison Travetto, a sophomore recreational therapy major, said although she faced discrimination as a child, she has never faced any sexism in her time as a member of the university women’s water polo team.

“We know a lot of the information as athletes because we have mandatory meetings, but for other students who aren’t required to learn about Title IX, it’s important for them to understand what’s going on in the community,” Travetto said. “This is not only important to the athletes, but to the whole social aspect of the community, so it’s really important for a social change to happen.”

One concerned student in the audience asked about what the university does for transgender athletes, and panelist Cindy Masner stated that the university has spent time creating a policy, which is yet to be announced, for transgender athletes if this case arises. As the deputy athletic director, she went to a conference where she spent days crafting a game plan for this case-by-case issue.

Also speaking at the panel was Patience Bryant, the director of the office of student conduct.

The event was sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts Scholarly Intersection grant, the history department, the Women’s & Gender Equity Center, Student Affairs, Beach Pride Events and the women’s, gender and sexuality studies department.

After the panelists finished speaking, the attendees responded with a roar of applause with some students lingering after the program to further the conversation.