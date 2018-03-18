ASI announces election results

After two weeks of campaigning, Associated Students Inc. announced the results for the 2018 election Thursday.

Genesis Jara, a chief government relations officer, won 52 percent of the vote for president; Leen Almahdi, senator of health and human services, was elected vice president with 54 percent of the votes; and Aaron Whitehurst II, a sophomore business management major, was elected treasurer, taking 61 percent of the votes.

According to ASI’s website, this year’s election had the fourth highest turnout since they started counting ballots electronically, with over 4,200 voting.

Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Jeff Klaus announced the winners for University Student Union board of trustees, senators at large and and college senators. The announcement was made in the Dr. Stuart L. Farber Senate Chambers.

“This was a great, great election process,” Klaus said to attendees, awaiting results. “You all ran smooth campaigns…we’re very proud of everybody.”

The room erupted with laughter after Klaus joked that USU board of trustees was a “tight race,” announcing that the five candidates who ran filled the five available spots.

The winners were Maritess Anne Inieto, Xan Balayan, Sabina Joelle Rodriguez, Stephanie Rivera and Bianca Rivera.

Klaus continued the wisecracks by announcing senator-at-large elects and college senators similarly.

“As it turns out we have six spots for the senator-at-large position and we have six people running,” Klaus said. “The reason that people didn’t run was because they knew these folks were so good that there was going to be no competition.”

Carmen Taylor, vice president of student affairs, announced the winners of the executive positions, inviting each of the elects up to the podium for a handshake.

“Thank you Dr. Klaus,” Taylor said to the audience. “I too want to congratulate all of you.”

Taylor’s announcement of Genesis Jara as president was met with screaming and thunderous applause.

Senators at large: Justin Contreras, Naomi Howansky, Imani McDonald, Melissa Mejia, Omar Prudencio Gonzalez and Aaron Jordan.

College senators: Anisah Ullah and Sarah Brown, College of the Arts; Jesse Luna, College of Business Administration; Frances Canales and Alejandra Aguilar, College of Education; Yamin Shwe Yee and Mathew Major, College of Engineering; Megan Kim and Brianna J. Guzman, College of Liberal Arts; Andy Bui and Ian Macdonald, College of Natural Science & Math.

Additional details about the election process can be viewed on the student government’s website.