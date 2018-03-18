PowWow theft, marijuana complaint and library disturbance

Assault/battery call – Employees at Student Health Services filed a mandatory report of assault against a subject at 5:06 p.m. March 12.

“This was a courtesy report, meaning we took it on behalf of another agency,” said Lt. Richard Goodwin. “It referenced a CSULB student [who] was the victim of a battery by her boyfriend.”

Officers were unable to get the individual’s name or phone number. The reporting party did not want to file an official report against her boyfriend. She was given a card and prompted to call back if she later decided to take further action.

Bullhorn disturbance – Campus authorities were alerted of the presence of a man in a wheelchair with a bullhorn shouting at students in front of the University Library at 5:37 p.m. March 14.

“We went up there and assisted,” Goodwin said. “I can only presume that the officers talked to this individual and got him to stop yelling at people with his bullhorn.”

According to Goodwin, it is unknown what the man was yelling about, and no further action besides the assist was taken.

Marijuana complaint – A student was the subject of a marijuana complaint, called in at 10:19 p.m. March 12.

“Our reporting party was an [resident advisor],” Goodwin said. “[The report] referenced a student smoking marijuana at Parkside College in their dorm room.”

Police confiscated the student’s marijuana paraphernalia, took a report and issued a citation to the individual, who was under 21.

Pow Wow theft – A vendor at the Annual Pow Wow and Outreach last weekend reported to police that merchandise had been stolen from her between 8:40 a.m. and 9 a.m. March 11.

“A person or persons unknown took $1,900 of Native American style sterling silver jewelry, which included earrings, bracelets, bolo ties and two dolls,” Goodwin said. “There was an 18 by 24 inch wooden display case and four Native American style shawls. One turquoise and one pink and one beige and one rusty orange.”

The vendor was at the ninth booth in the eastern corner of the quad near the bathrooms. She reported that she had been unloading merchandise from her vehicle before the Pow Wow and left the site for 15 to 20 minutes to park her car once she had finished. Upon her return, the merchandise was missing. She asked officers to make an announcement addressing the theft at the Pow Wow, but said that they did not end up doing so.

According to Goodwin, the accumulated value of the missing items was $2,350.

“The investigators will look into it, see if we have any leads or suspects or if anybody saw anything out of the ordinary,” Goodwin said.

A tough lesson – A female subject initially called in to report the grand theft auto of her white 2008 Acura MDX at 10:34 a.m. March 10. The vehicle was parked in Lot G7 prior to its disappearance.

According to Goodwin, the reporting party’s father took the vehicle to “teach his daughter a lesson.” The report was removed from the system after the realization that the vehicle was not stolen, her dad simply took it when she was unaware.

Goodwin does not know the circumstances of why the father took his daughter’s car, but said he believed officers may have tried to find out why.