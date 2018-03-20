Governor Brown appoints CSULB alumnus to Board of Trustees

One way or another, Chris Steinhauser has always been a beach-goer. For sixteen years, he’s worked as a superintendent at the Long Beach School District. He’s a graduate of Cal State Long Beach and seen his kids grow up and attend the university as well. Continuing his success of bringing students to the forefront, Steinhauser is settling into his new position as a Cal State Board of Trustee, where he joins a 19 other members he plans to advocate for more funding in the university system.

“When the governor called and asked for me to take this role, I said ‘Yes,’ because going back to my experiences, I can benefit my students directly, because 70 percent of my kids are in poverty,” Steinhauser said.

Governor Jerry Brown recently announced new appointments to the California State University Board of Trustees, with two incumbents and three new members, one of whom is Chris Steinhauser.

The former university alumnus graduated from the university with a Master of Arts degree in educational administration and has worked in the Long Beach Unified School District for nearly 30 years. He worked in various teaching and supervising positions before becoming the superintendent in 2002 and maintaining the position until Brown’s appointment.

Steinhauser sees his previous superintendent position as a way for students in the K-12 system to “preview” college.

“We can make sure all of our students are prepared to go directly into the classes whatever they choose,” Steinhauser said.

Steinhauser plans to use his new trustee position to ensure all Cal State campuses have enough funding and options to allow students to graduate in four years.

The former superintendent says the launch of Long Beach College Promise program was one of the highlights of during his tenure as superintendent. The program started in 2008 with the partnership of Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, Long Beach City College President Reagan Romali and CSULB President Jane Close Conoley.

According to the program’s website, the Long Beach Promise “aims to fulfill the academic potential of all youth by offering guidance and continuous support along every step of the student experience, from pre-K through college and onto career and life.”

Steinhauser said he’s proud of the program, as it doubled the number of students who chose to attend the CSULB.

“Last year, out of the graduating class, about 2,200 students qualified to go here, about 900 chose to go here,” Steinhauser said. “Four years ago, that was only 500 students. They chose other places.”

Working in various positions that require leading students, Steinhauser plans to ensure all of them stay on track to graduate.

“As an educator, I want things to happen quickly because the longer you take, the more people you’re leaving behind,” Steinhauser said. “I’m thankful for the people here who have the same mindset. For me, it’s about how can I help all 23 campuses experience that.”

The new trustee also cites looking to close the gap in other areas at CSULB, including female representation in engineering, where two-thirds of the engineers are men.

The transition from supervising at a local school district level to higher education is a learning experience for Steinhauser.

“If there’s a roadblock out there that’s a man-made roadblock by us, a bureaucracy, then we need to tear it down,” he said.

Steinhauser and the other new appointees have been confirmed by the Senate for various terms, with the his set for eight years.