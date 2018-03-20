Women’s ‘You’re Worth It’ conference premiers at CSULB

Princess II Queen, a committee of The Black Business Student Association, is adopting L’Oreal’s signature slogan for a conference it’s hosting at Cal State Long Beach Saturday, Mar. 24.

“You’re Worth It” is a free conference that will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the University Student Union Psychology building. The conference will consist of a series of workshops and is open to young women and girls ages 11 to 24.

Roc’kale Bowman, a senior human development major, Sabreen Thorne, a senior hospitality management major and Kathleen Samuels, a human development major worked together to develop the event with hopes of educating attendees on subjects such as peer pressure, self-care and the benefits of continuing their education. The conference is also designed to pair up young girls with positive role models in the community to provide ongoing mentorship.

Attendees who are college age can expect workshops designed to help further develop their networking skills and mentoring abilities.

“Our goal is to reach out to young ladies to ensure that they have an understanding of their self-worth and do not succumb to negative stigmas and social constructs of their surrounding environments,” as stated on their event page.

The Princess II Queens committee members shared their intentions for the experience on Eventbrite, where students can also register for the conference. Attendees are urged to dress casually, bring cash for local vendors (optional) and bring a school I.D.