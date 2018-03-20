1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Women’s ‘You’re Worth It’ conference premiers at CSULB

The event aims to promote self-confidence in young women and girls.

Illustration courtesy of Princess II Queen

Illustration courtesy of Princess II Queen

Lauren Martinez, Staff Writer
March 20, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Princess II Queen, a committee of The Black Business Student Association, is adopting L’Oreal’s signature slogan for a conference it’s hosting at Cal State Long Beach Saturday, Mar. 24.

“You’re Worth It”  is a free conference that will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the University Student Union Psychology building. The conference will consist of a series of workshops and is open to young women and girls ages 11 to 24.

Roc’kale Bowman, a senior human development major, Sabreen Thorne, a senior hospitality management major and Kathleen Samuels, a human development major worked together to develop the event with hopes of educating attendees on subjects such as peer pressure, self-care and the benefits of continuing their education. The conference is also designed to pair up young girls with positive role models in the community to provide ongoing mentorship.

Attendees who are college age can expect workshops designed to help further develop their networking skills and mentoring abilities.

“Our goal is to reach out to young ladies to ensure that they have an understanding of their self-worth and do not succumb to negative stigmas and social constructs of their surrounding environments,” as stated on their event page.  

The Princess II Queens committee members shared their intentions for the experience on Eventbrite, where students can also register for the conference. Attendees are urged to dress casually, bring cash for local vendors (optional) and bring a school I.D.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Women’s ‘You’re Worth It’ conference premiers at CSULB

    ASI

    ASI announces election results

  • Women’s ‘You’re Worth It’ conference premiers at CSULB

    Campus

    PowWow theft, marijuana complaint and library disturbance

  • Women’s ‘You’re Worth It’ conference premiers at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB celebrates women’s rights with Title IX film screening

  • Women’s ‘You’re Worth It’ conference premiers at CSULB

    Campus

    Giving Day

  • Women’s ‘You’re Worth It’ conference premiers at CSULB

    Campus

    National School Walkout

  • Women’s ‘You’re Worth It’ conference premiers at CSULB

    Campus

    Days of March: Students and faculty ditch class in support of National Walkout day

  • Women’s ‘You’re Worth It’ conference premiers at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB geography professor dies at 51

  • Women’s ‘You’re Worth It’ conference premiers at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB preps Spring 2018 graduates

  • Women’s ‘You’re Worth It’ conference premiers at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB students enjoy the perks of puppies

  • Women’s ‘You’re Worth It’ conference premiers at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB hosts the 48th annual Pow Wow