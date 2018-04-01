1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Three car collision near CSULB leaves three injured

A Honda Element ran a red light and hit two cars before flipping over on its side.

A+blue+Honda+Element+sits+on+its+side+after+running+a+red+light+and+hitting+two+cars.++
A blue Honda Element sits on its side after running a red light and hitting two cars.

A blue Honda Element sits on its side after running a red light and hitting two cars.

Amanda Recio

Amanda Recio

A blue Honda Element sits on its side after running a red light and hitting two cars.

Kat Schuster and James Chow, Staff Writers
April 1, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

An accident at the intersection of Bellflower Boulevard and Beach Drive at Cal State Long Beach left three people injured and three vehicles impacted after a blue Honda Element ran a red light around 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday, Long Beach Police said.

According to Officer Mike Manousselis of the Long Beach Police Department, the three middle-aged people who were injured were sitting at the red light in a red Toyota Highlander when the Honda Element hit them at the light. The Element flew up in the air and spun on its side.

After hitting the Toyota, the Honda Element hit a CSULB student making a left turn in a silver Honda Accord. He was not injured.

The political science student who requested to remain anonymous said that his vehicle was hit as he attempted to make a left from Beach Drive onto Bellflower Boulevard.

“As I’m pulling up, that [blue Honda] car came speeding down [after] a red light, hit the front of my car,” the student said. “I’m not really too sure when it flipped, but it did, and then it hit the front of [the red] car.”

This story will be updated.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Three car collision near CSULB leaves three injured

    Campus

    PowWow theft, marijuana complaint and library disturbance

  • Three car collision near CSULB leaves three injured

    Campus

    Disturbances, public masturbation and grand theft

  • Three car collision near CSULB leaves three injured

    Campus

    Broken elevator, auto burglary and suspicious circumstances at CSULB

  • Three car collision near CSULB leaves three injured

    Crime

    Police respond to calls of a misplaced vehicle, suspicious person and sketchy package

  • Three car collision near CSULB leaves three injured

    Crime

    A cocktail of public intoxication, vandalism and petty theft

  • Three car collision near CSULB leaves three injured

    Campus

    Photograph released of assault suspect

  • Three car collision near CSULB leaves three injured

    Crime

    Homicide detectives offer $10,000 reward for finding shooting suspect

  • Three car collision near CSULB leaves three injured

    Crime

    Police respond to calls concerning assault, grand theft and vandalism

  • Three car collision near CSULB leaves three injured

    Campus

    CSULB to remain weed free

  • Three car collision near CSULB leaves three injured

    Campus

    Hit and run incidents, vending machine vandals and restraining orders