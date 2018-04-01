Three car collision near CSULB leaves three injured

An accident at the intersection of Bellflower Boulevard and Beach Drive at Cal State Long Beach left three people injured and three vehicles impacted after a blue Honda Element ran a red light around 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday, Long Beach Police said.

According to Officer Mike Manousselis of the Long Beach Police Department, the three middle-aged people who were injured were sitting at the red light in a red Toyota Highlander when the Honda Element hit them at the light. The Element flew up in the air and spun on its side.

After hitting the Toyota, the Honda Element hit a CSULB student making a left turn in a silver Honda Accord. He was not injured.

The political science student who requested to remain anonymous said that his vehicle was hit as he attempted to make a left from Beach Drive onto Bellflower Boulevard.

“As I’m pulling up, that [blue Honda] car came speeding down [after] a red light, hit the front of my car,” the student said. “I’m not really too sure when it flipped, but it did, and then it hit the front of [the red] car.”

This story will be updated.