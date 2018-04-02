Propel Women launches new CSULB chapter

For Breeahna Dobson, having the opportunity to join a group of women in prayer is the highlight of her week.

Dobson, a sophomore and member of Propel Women, has joined the newly formed Christian club that aims to empower women to become confident leaders and create meaningful relationships with other female students.

“The women on campus need to know that they’re not alone,” Dobson said. “It’s so comforting to have a place to share my blessings, struggles and everything in between in a judgement-free environment with a group of women who love God as much as I do.”

The club is an international organization that spans 25 countries. Founders Nick and Christine Caine also created the global anti-human trafficking organization, The A21 Campaign.

“Propel women exists to help activate, connect and equip women to fulfill their God-given passion, purpose and potential,” said grad student Jessica Soza, student leader of Propel Women at Cal State Long Beach. “For me, Propel is a club I needed to connect with other Christian women on campus to not only do life with, but also to share what God is doing in our lives right now.”

Soza was inspired to start the chapter to campus after a close friend had expressed that she had been praying for the campus community. She wanted understand her identity as a Christian, and to connect with other women having similar feelings.

In the three months since the club has been active on campus, several women have expressed excitement about the club. The club currently has 12 members and elections will be held in the next six weeks to fill membership positions.

“We love the fact that we are pioneering this club on the beautifully diverse campus of CSULB,” said member Christine Bowie, a second year theatre major at Cal State Long Beach. “We desire young women to feel equipped and ready to navigate through this world with the confidence in utilizing their God-given passions and purposes.”

The organization is launching a nationwide campaign, Propel Women Activate 2018. The event is a one-day event where women are invited to gather to ignite their passion and fulfill their “God-given” purposes. The event will take place in six different locations throughout the U.S., and will be coming to the Long Beach Terrace Theatre late August.

“I definitely hope to go and encourage others to as well,” Soza said. “Conferences like these are always life-giving.”

The women of Propel are excited for opportunities like these to inspire others to learn, grow and connect with each other.

“One message I would like to get across to the women on campus is that they know that they are whole, they are held and they are enough in this world,” Bowie said. “Jesus has the most glorious and radical plan for their [lives], and we want to help them discover what that is.”

The group’s next meeting will be held in the University Student Union Wednesday, April 4 at 5 p.m. Further details will be provided on the organization’s Instagram, @csulbpropelwomen.