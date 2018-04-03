What to expect at CSULB’s diversity week

A weeklong celebration of multiculturalism and diversity has reached the Cal State Long Beach campus.

Associated Students Inc. is hosting five events to celebrate diversity from Tuesday through Friday.

The Free Hugs event happened Tuesday at the University Student Union Beach Auditorium and featured peace activist Ken E. Nwadike, Jr. as a keynote speaker. Nwadike Jr.’s address talked about creating unity and building healthy communities, and there was a live Q&A portion after the address in which students could pose questions to the speaker.

Nwadike Jr. is known for his viral YouTube videos where he offers free hugs during protests, riots and political rallies.

On Wednesday, there will be an Asian American and Pacific Islander Month kick-off from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Southwest Terrace. Students can expect to see traditional dances and celebrations from different campus cultural groups.

Between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 5th, the campus will be putting on a multicultural celebration at the University Student Union.

At the Thursday event, attendees can expect live cultural performances, free food and the opportunity to make arts and crafts pieces from different cultures.

“I think that is one of the most beautiful things in life, getting to know someone that comes from a completely different background than you,” said Sam Powell, a graduating senior studying nursing. “I would encourage everyone to come to things like this whether it’s by themselves or with a group of friends.”

At 5 p.m. Thursday, there will be another event called the LGBT Splash Mob at 5 p.m. at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center. The event is advertised as “a body positivity pool party.”

ASI is hosting the third annual Queer Prom on Friday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the University Student Union ballrooms. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from the USU Information and Ticket Center. Students are eligible to purchase one guest ticket.

Other than seeing posted flyers on walkways around campus and occasional social media posts, some students feel the event was not advertised much.

“I didn’t even know that it was going on,” said Keyshon Taylor, a senior majoring in business. “I had no clue and I follow them on most of their social media accounts. I wish they would stop doing day-of posts.”