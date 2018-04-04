CSULB hosts annual Psychology Day

Students were “psyched” Wednesday to dive into a full day of activities demystifying human behavior.

The 46th Annual Psychology Day kicked off at 11 a.m. as attendees filing in were greeted by psychology majors and graduate students alike.

The event took place in throughout the entire Psychology Building and offered a variety of activities, ranging from workshops to a $5 potluck. The event concluded with a presentation by keynote speaker, Lindsey Schier, Ph. D from the University of Southern California, in the Beach Auditorium.

Eleanor Mutuc, a second-year psychology major, believes that while the event is great for students to “geek out” over their shared major, it also gives other students an insight into the work being done in the field of psychology.

One of the biggest activities of the event was the Research Poster Competition held in the Psychology Building’s quad, where around 30 psychology majors presented their projects to fellow students.

The presentations were split into various categories of research including completed, proposed and graduate. They were judged based on various elements including “poster content and overall professionalism,” according to Michelle Kim, president of PSA.

Some presentation winners will earn cash prizes, certificates and recognition at the upcoming Psychology Banquet May 3.

In addition to the research presentations, there were also multiple workshops held in various parts of around the building that covered more than just psychology-related topics. One workshop hosted by Matthew Gonzales, a counselor from the Career Development Center and College of Liberal Arts, offered students assistance in drafting resumes and cover letters for future employers.

Juan Barraza, a senior psychology major and president of the Psi Chi Honor Society, believes having students present their work is a great experience for demonstrations in the field.

“It’s really a great way for students that are doing research here at CSULB in giving them an opportunity to present what they’re researching and preparing them for future events,” Barraza said.

While some found that the process of presenting to be “nerve-wracking,” they also said it was a great experience.

“It makes me feel really good, proud and excited, because I’ve been working on this for about eight months, so it’s nice to see the whole process and being able to tell people about it,” said Alexis Castro, a sophomore psychology major.

Additionally, she believes that this event is a great opportunity for those who may be isolated within their majors to get outside and involved in other areas of campus.

“It’s a great networking opportunity for collaborating,” Castro said. “I’m really all for interdisciplinary studies, and possibly collaborating with engineers, or computer scientists or people in nutrition. That’s my end goal, personally.”