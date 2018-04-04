Live Your Life Day to promote student wellness

As the midpoint of the semester crawls past, it’s not uncommon for students to feel drained and anxious. Luckily, Cal State Long Beach’s on-campus emergency assistance network will bring free massages, emotional support animals, hammocks and games for a pick-me-up.

Project OCEAN will host the eighth annual Live Your Life Day Tuesday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Speaker’s Platform lawn. This organization is part of the Counseling and Psychology Services, and their goal is to educate students on suicide prevention and overall mental and physical wellness.

According to Event Coordinator Amaris Baker, they will help provide resources for emotional, physical, social and spiritual wellness on campus and in the community.

“We want students to feel like they can relax, and to let them know that they have people to turn to when they are struggling with mental health issues,” said Baker, a marriage and family therapy graduate student.

Also included will be free lunch, a photo booth and dances performed by student groups.

Danny Alderete, a senior majoring in human development, is helping to coordinate with volunteers for the event.

“I decided to work for Project OCEAN because I personally struggle with mental health issues, so that pushed me to learn more and get involved,” Alderete said. “I felt that it was important to educate people, because the suicide rate for college students is so high.”

According to Baker, the second leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 24 is suicide. The group hopes to combat these statistics by educating students through resources, such as trainings, workshops and peer-to-peer programs.

Students looking to volunteer can sign up on their website and will receive free food and an official OCEAN T-shirt.

Amanda Phou, an undergraduate peer advocate, said that they expect to see at least 500 participants.

“I’m excited to see the student community come to the event,” said Phou, a senior psychology and human development major. “We put in a lot of work so that we can spread awareness for suicide prevention.”