Forgery, domestic dispute and social media attack

Forgery – Officers are currently investigating a case involving a fraudulent purchase order placement for $140,000 that occurred at 8:18 a.m. April 3. “There was no loss because it [the purchase order] didn’t go through,” said Lt. Richard Goodwin of University Police. “It came from the office of purchasing here at the University in Brotman Hall on the third floor.” According to Goodwin, the case is still recent and under investigation by detectives and it is not known what specifically the purchase order concerned.

Social media complaints – University Police took a report of a female subject receiving threats via social media accounts at 7:59 p.m. April 5. According to Goodwin, the female subject had “made another report of similar circumstances” in 2017, although the specifics of the circumstances are currently unknown. “This one is fairly fresh and it’s under investigation,” Goodwin said. “[But] we took a report on it.” It is unclear what social media sites were used to target the subject, but according to Goodwin, detectives are working on resolving the situation.

A sleeping suspicious person – Authorities responded to a call from a concerned facility worker at 11:27 p.m. on April 4 reporting the presence of a suspicious person in the stairwell of the FA-4 building. “We went out there and the subject was contacted in the southwest stairwell of FA-4,” Goodwin said. When they arrived, officers identified the subject as a 63-year-old female and advised her to leave the premises. They were able to send her on her way without any further incident.

A domestic dispute – A female subject approached the University Police department at 3:50 p.m. on April 4 to report an incident involving her ex-boyfriend that occured in the area of the University Theatre.

“[The] ex-boyfriend contacted the female subject and she expressed to him that she no longer wants contact,” Goodwin said. “She told him she’s going to call the police if he doesn’t quit bothering her, [so] he grabs her cellphone and runs off.”

Following the theft, the female subject contacted officers at the University Police Department who were then able to make contact with the male subject in question within ten minutes of the occurrence. Officers ordered the man to relinquish the phone and he complied without any further dispute.

According to Goodwin, officers arrested the subject and brought him back to the station but subsequently released him as the female subject retrieved her phone and decided to not press charges.

Disturbance near the dorms – A disgruntled female called campus authorities to de-escalate a situation in lot G2 near the Hillside Service Center at 8:39 p.m. April 5. The situation involved a subject Goodwin described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s wearing a hooded sweatshirt. Officers were dispatched to assist the female subject near Earl Warren Drive; upon arrival they broke up a verbal altercation between the two subjects.

“This male subject [was] not letting a female subject leave. She [was] in her vehicle and he [wasn’t] letting her leave the parking lot,” Goodwin said. “The officers got there [and] spoke with the female, the one being detained. [She] didn’t require any assistance. They were okay with her story and [everything] checked okay.”