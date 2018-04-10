Long Beach city council members elected to second terms

Long Beach’s leaders for the next four years were chosen Tuesday as polling places closed at 8 p.m.

The primary nominating elections for the city of Long Beach revealed that all incumbents will likely remain in office with only 26,658 ballots counted as of 10:33 p.m. on Tuesday.

The following candidates have won more than 50 percent of the counted votes: Mayor Robert Garcia, District 3 Councilwoman Suzie Price; District 5 Councilwoman, Stacy Mungo; and District 9 Councilman Rex Richardson.

District 7 councilman Roberto Uranga is the only representative currently in danger of having to run in the general municipal election, as he has received only 49.9 percent of the counted votes. To be elected into office without participating in a runoff election, a candidate needs to win at least 51 percent of votes.

These results are not official as the votes from polling places across the city have yet to be counted. Please check Daily49er.com for updates.