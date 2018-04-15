Battery, grand theft and domestic violence

Domestic violence – Officers received a call requesting assistance in regard to a situation involving domestic violence, which initially occurred in parking structure one at 6:19 a.m. April 12. Both the victim and suspect had left the scene before officers arrived, but were subsequently located on 3722 Lomina Ave. The University Police Department is still investigating the details of the incident.

University Police responded to a domestic violence case between a male and female near the Nursing Building at 8:14 a.m. April 9.

According to Lt. Richard Goodwin of the UPD, the male suspect who was involved in the report had fled the scene before officers arrived, but was later apprehended at the LA Fitness on Bellflower Boulevard.

Upon finding the suspect, campus authorities arrested him and took him into custody; the matter will continue to be investigated in order to deduce any remaining pertinent details for the case.

Grand Theft – A party reported a theft that took place in the Engineering Computer Science Building at 1:07 p.m. April 11.

According to Goodwin, the thief took research equipment valued at $30,000. The individual calling in the theft was unable to provide officers with a time frame for when the equipment went missing. The incident is currently still under investigation.

Assault/Battery – University Police received a report of a physical altercation between two subjects located outside of the Pyramid at 5:22 p.m. April 8. Both subjects were male, and had left by the time officers responded to the assault and battery call; officers were able to find one subject in Lot G7 but were unable to locate the victim. Due to being unable to find the reporting party, officers were not able to file a report and no further action was taken regarding the incident.

A female subject called University Police to report a battery incident in the area of the College of Business Administration at 10:54 a.m. April 11.

According to Goodwin, a physical altercation escalated between the subject and an unknown suspect over possession of keys. It was not specified if the keys belonged to the subject who reported the occurrence, and officers are currently investigating the details leading up to the assault.