CSULB presents Earth Week to promote sustainable acts

Pick up your trash, don’t wash your car every week and stop forgetting your reusable grocery bags — these are all environmentally conscientious messages that will be communicated through a series of events for Earth Week.

Students will have the opportunity to take part in five different sustainable events on campus Monday through Friday, coordinated by sustainability coordinator Holli Fajack and hosted by Associated Student Inc. Pride and Sustain U.

“If we provide [students] with the right information to make the right choice, then students can be contributing citizens to society,” said Fajack. “We will keep putting out the information so that it becomes second nature.”

Monday: Movie screening of “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.”

The documentary, released in July of last year, is a sequel to “An Inconvenient Truth.” It chronicles former Vice President Al Gore’s efforts to combat climate change and persuade government leaders to fund renewable energy strategies. The event is sponsored by ASI Beach Pride.

“A lot of people don’t really care about the environment, especially in this political climate,” said Rhyane Shanley, a sophomore majoring in communications studies. “These events are needed to inform students and staff of the importance of keeping our planet clean.”

Where: University Student Union Auditorium

When: Monday 6 – 8 p.m.

Tuesday: Indoor Plants 101 interactive workshop

Students can learn how to keep the air in their living spaces clean at this Sustain U sponsored program, which will teach students how to maintain indoor plants. Those who attend may enter a drawing to win a variety of prizes, such as a succulent.

Where: USU Sunset Lounge

When: Tuesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Eco-Crafts Fair

The third event will provide students with the opportunity to make jewelry and other crafts with recyclable items. The fair is sponsored by ASI Beach Pride.

“People are not aware of nature because they are too busy with their lives,” said Fred Canada, a sophomore majoring in music performance. “People should just take the day to appreciate the world around them.”

Where: USU Southwest Terrace

When: Wednesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday: Seventh Annual Green Generation Mixer & Sustainability Project Showcase

Students will present over 50 sustainable student projects and 25 Long Beach community projects from businesses, campus departments and city offices and agencies. The event is sponsored by the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden and the Office of Sustainability. There will be gift cards awarded to eight winners.

President Jane Close Conoley and a representative from the Long Beach mayor’s office will speak at the event. Additionally, there will be live entertainment performed by the Global Water Dances by Vannia Ibarguen Dance Arts and a rock and jazz band.

“You can see everything from solar energy technology prototypes created by engineering students, to beautiful artworks created by our fine art students, to in-depth research related to public policy or business issues,” Fajack said in a press release. “The unifying thread is the focus on sustainability concepts and solutions.”

Where: Thursday at the from 4 to 7 p.m.

When: Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden

Friday: State of the Environment Conference

The newest event was programmed by the Student Sustainability Coalition.

The conference will have two keynote speakers and a panel discussing sustainability in business, environmental policy, local activism and ocean and land conservation.

According to the coalition’s website, the keynote speakers are Andrew Callaway Ellis, biologist and chair of Los Angeles Climate Reality Project, and sustainability consultant Aaron Taylor Ellis.

Where: The Pointe

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

RSVP on Event Brite

Online: RSVP here

Bonus: Sustain Survey

In celebration of Earth Week, the sustainability office made a survey for students to answer transportation and sustainability questions. The goal of this survey is to improve campus’ sustainable efforts and to collect gain greenhouse gas emission data. Those who participate in the survey and provide their email address will automatically be entered into a drawing to win a $25 gift card for Beach Bucks. Students can find the survey at csulb.edu/sustainsurvey.

Online: Students can find the survey here.

Print: at http://www.csulb.edu/SustainSurvey.

Other Long Beach Earth Day Events

Earth Day Marathon takes place 7 a.m. April 22 on 5415 East Ocean Boulevard. Participants can register to compete in a 5K, 10K, half marathon or 15K.

Aquarium of the Pacific’s 18th annual Earth Day celebration will be held April 21 and April 22. Booths from different organizations will be at 100 Aquarium Way to teach visitors how to be eco-friendly from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be a debut of climate change programming and exhibits.

The 21st annual Long Beach’s Children Day and Earth Day Celebration will take place April 28 at 10 a.m. at El Dorado Park.