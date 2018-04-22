1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Grand theft, outside assistance and disturbance

Sabrina Flores, Assistant Photo EditorApril 22, 2018Leave a Comment

Illustration+by+Joel+Vaughn
Illustration by Joel Vaughn

Illustration by Joel Vaughn

Illustration by Joel Vaughn

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Grand Theft –  Campus authorities responded to a distressed student’s call near the Parkside dormitories at 3:10 p.m. April 17. Upon arrival, a student claimed that his red Giant bike was stolen and wished to file a report. According to Lt. Richard Goodwin of the University Police, the student was unable to provide a time frame for when the bike was stolen.

“The reporting party is a 21-year-old male, [they] say it was last seen during spring break, so it’s been awhile,” Goodwin said.  

 

Trespassing – A stranger was apprehended in the University Student Union at 11:17 p.m. April 16 by University Police.

“A female subject [was] refusing to leave the area [of the student union],” Goodwin said. “The subject was a Spanish speaker and potentially a frequent customer.”

The incident occurred on the second floor of the west wing of the [USU] near the 24-hour study area. According to Goodwin, the subject was warned and advised and left the area without further dispute.

 

Disturbance – Officers were called to the Beachside Residential Learning Center off -campus dorms at 10:16 a.m. April 15 to address a noise complaint.

“This was an anonymous tip with regard to loud music,” Goodwin said. “We went out there and [officers] were unable to locate the room where the music was coming from.” According to Goodwin, after speaking to a residential advisor at the dorms, it was determined that “noise complaints do not exist during the day.” No crime was reported.

 

Assist – A staff member from the campus Associated Students Inc. Recycling Center called University Police at 3:25 p.m. April 15 to report the presence of a suspicious individual in the area when they were closed. According to Goodwin, the suspect was described as a “Hispanic male wearing dark clothing and shorts.” The suspect was reported to have ran westbound from the location [the recycling center], at which point the Long Beach Police Department responded to the call.

“Officers assisted Long Beach PD on a hit and run, apparently in the area in the recycling center,” Goodwin said. “They [Long Beach Police] were out at Minnie Gant across the street, looks like they [Long Beach Police] found a third victim. I’m not sure what the victim was.” At this time, the crime is currently within the jurisdiction of Long Beach and no further information can be provided by University Police.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Grand theft, outside assistance and disturbance

    Crime

    Forgery, domestic dispute and social media attack

  • Grand theft, outside assistance and disturbance

    Crime

    Three car collision near CSULB leaves three injured

  • Grand theft, outside assistance and disturbance

    Campus

    PowWow theft, marijuana complaint and library disturbance

  • Grand theft, outside assistance and disturbance

    Campus

    Disturbances, public masturbation and grand theft

  • Grand theft, outside assistance and disturbance

    Campus

    Broken elevator, auto burglary and suspicious circumstances at CSULB

  • Grand theft, outside assistance and disturbance

    Crime

    Police respond to calls of a misplaced vehicle, suspicious person and sketchy package

  • Grand theft, outside assistance and disturbance

    Crime

    A cocktail of public intoxication, vandalism and petty theft

  • Grand theft, outside assistance and disturbance

    Campus

    Photograph released of assault suspect

  • Grand theft, outside assistance and disturbance

    Crime

    Homicide detectives offer $10,000 reward for finding shooting suspect

  • Grand theft, outside assistance and disturbance

    Crime

    Police respond to calls concerning assault, grand theft and vandalism