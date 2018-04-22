Grand theft, outside assistance and disturbance

Grand Theft – Campus authorities responded to a distressed student’s call near the Parkside dormitories at 3:10 p.m. April 17. Upon arrival, a student claimed that his red Giant bike was stolen and wished to file a report. According to Lt. Richard Goodwin of the University Police, the student was unable to provide a time frame for when the bike was stolen.

“The reporting party is a 21-year-old male, [they] say it was last seen during spring break, so it’s been awhile,” Goodwin said.

Trespassing – A stranger was apprehended in the University Student Union at 11:17 p.m. April 16 by University Police.

“A female subject [was] refusing to leave the area [of the student union],” Goodwin said. “The subject was a Spanish speaker and potentially a frequent customer.”

The incident occurred on the second floor of the west wing of the [USU] near the 24-hour study area. According to Goodwin, the subject was warned and advised and left the area without further dispute.

Disturbance – Officers were called to the Beachside Residential Learning Center off -campus dorms at 10:16 a.m. April 15 to address a noise complaint.

“This was an anonymous tip with regard to loud music,” Goodwin said. “We went out there and [officers] were unable to locate the room where the music was coming from.” According to Goodwin, after speaking to a residential advisor at the dorms, it was determined that “noise complaints do not exist during the day.” No crime was reported.

Assist – A staff member from the campus Associated Students Inc. Recycling Center called University Police at 3:25 p.m. April 15 to report the presence of a suspicious individual in the area when they were closed. According to Goodwin, the suspect was described as a “Hispanic male wearing dark clothing and shorts.” The suspect was reported to have ran westbound from the location [the recycling center], at which point the Long Beach Police Department responded to the call.

“Officers assisted Long Beach PD on a hit and run, apparently in the area in the recycling center,” Goodwin said. “They [Long Beach Police] were out at Minnie Gant across the street, looks like they [Long Beach Police] found a third victim. I’m not sure what the victim was.” At this time, the crime is currently within the jurisdiction of Long Beach and no further information can be provided by University Police.