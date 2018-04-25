Last call: Final job fair for the school year

Suit up, make up and prepare for the last opportunity to meet employers at the last job fair of the academic year.

Dozens of employers will come to Cal State Long Beach to recruit students Friday, April 27, where there will be over 30 employers from several different industries searching for students interested in part-time, seasonal and paid internships. The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. in the University Student Union ballrooms.

“The point of the job fair is to bring employers who need to hire people,” said Peggy Murphy, the program coordinator for job fairs and on-campus interviews.

Some of the employers that will be present are from organizations such as Advanced Behavioral Health, ATI-American Technologies Inc., Knott’s Berry Farm and Children’s Learning Connection. The complete list of participants that will attend are listed on the Career Development Center’s website.

According to career counselor Rosa Trujillo, a workshop will be held the day before the job fair in order to help students prepare for the event. This will be held Thursday, in Brotman Hall 250 from noon to 1 p.m.

In the past, Trujillo said that students have come to the job fair unprepared and dressed unprofessionally, so they are hoping that the workshop will change that.

“Basically, in order to help our students, I’m going to do a ‘Dos and Don’ts,’” Trujillo said. “We’re really gonna focus on quick tips: how to do research for what companies are going to be there and how to dress professionally.”

Trujillo added that students should know which employers they are going to speak to, and to be able to make a good first impression.

Students can RSVP on CareerLINK.