CSULB welcomes career ready students to the job fair

A mix-match of students dressed in business suits and casual attire filed into the University Student Union ballrooms Friday to attend the last job fair of the academic year.

Companies offered a wide variety of job opportunities from sales associates to engineers. Participating employers included Bobit Business Media, Dassault Systeme, Knott’s Berry Farm, LBS Financial Credit Union and Roller Bearing Company.

The purpose of the fair was to give students a final opportunity to meet with campus employers in need of part-time summer hires and interns.

According to Peggy Murphy, program coordinator for the career development center, the event catered more to newly enrolled students rather than juniors and graduating seniors.

“It’s a way for that some of our freshmen and sophomores that maybe haven’t had a job fair experience [to] come into this and not be intimidated by it,” Murphy said.

Maria Ayala, a junior in business management, said the event was informational despite its focus toward internships and part-time positions.

“I like how there was a bunch of different firms and different majors,” Ayala said. “I definitely think it could’ve been bigger especially because I’m coming from the business department so hopefully next time there’ll be more business for business students.”

Giovanni Ramirez, a freshman electrical engineering major, said he felt out of his element at first as none of the employers were in line with his major. However, he felt he did find one silver lining with Dassault.

“The main problem with me today was trying to figure out how to approach these people, how to talk to them, how to not be nervous and to hopefully leave a good impression,” Ramirez said. “With Dassault, I met the the manager at Dassault with one of their simulation softwares and basically he gave me the rundown. He kind of inspired me.”

Students who missed the job fair can still reach out to employers with CareerLINK. The career development center also offers step-by-step advice for career planning and the job search process.