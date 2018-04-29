1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

CSULB welcomes career ready students to the job fair

Dozens of different organizations participate in the last university-sanctioned fair of the year.

James Chow and Bobby YagakeApril 29, 2018Leave a Comment

Communications+major+Keenan+Patton+talks+to+an+Irvine+Company+Apartment+Communities+representative+about+full+time+offers+at+the+Summer+and+Part-Time+Job+Fair+4%2F27.
Communications major Keenan Patton talks to an Irvine Company Apartment Communities representative about full time offers at the Summer and Part-Time Job Fair 4/27.

Communications major Keenan Patton talks to an Irvine Company Apartment Communities representative about full time offers at the Summer and Part-Time Job Fair 4/27.

Cristian Munoz

Cristian Munoz

Communications major Keenan Patton talks to an Irvine Company Apartment Communities representative about full time offers at the Summer and Part-Time Job Fair 4/27.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A mix-match of students dressed in business suits and casual attire filed into the University Student Union ballrooms Friday to attend the last job fair of the academic year.

Companies offered a wide variety of job opportunities from sales associates to engineers. Participating employers included Bobit Business Media, Dassault Systeme, Knott’s Berry Farm, LBS Financial Credit Union and Roller Bearing Company.

The purpose of the fair was to give students a final opportunity to meet with campus employers in need of part-time summer hires and interns.

According to Peggy Murphy, program coordinator for the career development center, the event catered more to newly enrolled students rather than juniors and graduating seniors.

“It’s a way for that some of our freshmen and sophomores that maybe haven’t had a job fair experience [to] come into this and not be intimidated by it,” Murphy said.

Maria Ayala, a junior in business management, said the event was informational despite its focus toward internships and part-time positions.

“I like how there was a bunch of different firms and different majors,” Ayala said. “I definitely think it could’ve been bigger especially because I’m coming from the business department so hopefully next time there’ll be more business for business students.”

Giovanni Ramirez, a freshman electrical engineering major, said he felt out of his element at first as none of the employers were in line with his major. However, he felt he did find one silver lining with Dassault.

“The main problem with me today was trying to figure out how to approach these people, how to talk to them, how to not be nervous and to hopefully leave a good impression,” Ramirez said. “With Dassault, I met the the manager at Dassault with one of their simulation softwares and basically he gave me the rundown. He kind of inspired me.”

Students who missed the job fair can still reach out to employers with CareerLINK. The career development center also offers step-by-step advice for career planning and the job search process.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • CSULB welcomes career ready students to the job fair

    Campus

    Turning Point USA to host conservative author James O’Keefe

  • CSULB welcomes career ready students to the job fair

    Campus

    PAC presents annual Pilipino Culture Night at CSULB

  • CSULB welcomes career ready students to the job fair

    Events

    CSULB’s ‘condition for tuition’ pays off

  • CSULB welcomes career ready students to the job fair

    Events

    Last call: Final job fair for the school year

  • CSULB welcomes career ready students to the job fair

    Events

    Critical race theorist Khaled A. Beydoun tackles topic of Islamophobia

  • CSULB welcomes career ready students to the job fair

    ASI

    Movie Star Danny Trejo shares experiences about incarceration with students

  • CSULB welcomes career ready students to the job fair

    Campus

    CSULB political groups engage in a Marketplace of Ideas

  • CSULB welcomes career ready students to the job fair

    Events

    CSULB Green Generation Mixer draws hundreds

  • CSULB welcomes career ready students to the job fair

    Events

    CSULB hosts Danny Trejo and Scott Budnick to talk about incarceration

  • CSULB welcomes career ready students to the job fair

    Events

    CSULB Student Health Services hosts cannabis informational