Turning Point USA to host conservative author James O’Keefe

O’Keefe will be visiting campus on Monday night as a guest of Cal State Long Beach’s club, Turning Point USA.

O’Keefe will be visiting campus on Monday night as a guest of Cal State Long Beach’s club, Turning Point USA.

Courtesy of James O'Keefe's Facebook

Kat Schuster, News Editor
April 29, 2018

Move over Milo — American conservative activist and journalist James O’Keefe is coming to Cal State Long Beach Monday to speak to students about media corruption.

O’Keefe is the author of “American Pravada: My Fight for Truth in the Era of Fake News” and founder of Project Veritas, an organization committed to “exposing corruption and bias” in media and public institutions.

The right-wing political activist is known for publishing video and audio recordings of public figures and organizations to reveal illegal behavior. The author has come under scrutiny for editing videos that skewed the meaning of conversations by public figures.

The event is hosted by student-run organization Turning Point USA, and will take place on the first floor of the University Student Union. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. with O’Keefe set to speak at 8 p.m. The talk is free and students can RSVP here.

