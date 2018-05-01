James O’Keefe talks guerilla journalism to CSULB students

Guerilla journalist James O’Keefe greeted a Beach Auditorium full of students and faculty by quoting Kanye West, thanking the audience for their “dragon energy.”

“Dragon energy” is a term introduced by West via Twitter on Wednesday, in which he tweeted: “You don’t have to agree with [President Donald] Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother.”

Members of the audience gripped copies of the author’s autobiography “American Pravda” and listened intently while the guerilla journalist elaborated on the topic of his work, Project Veritas, and his efforts to reveal systematic fraud, waste and hypocrisy by creating a “renaissance of investigative journalism.”

The event was hosted by Cal State Long Beach’s chapter of Turning Point USA, an organization which advocates for fiscal responsibility and small government on a federal level. The event attracted a turnout of over 100 students Monday night.

O’Keefe has targeted mainstream media organizations and sites such as the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now and Planned Parenthood by producing undercover exposès intended to reveal the “hypocrisy” of the institutions in power. While his method of investigative journalism has come under fire by various popular news outlets, O’Keefe retained that, “sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

“We do guerilla journalism because we believe that the press is lying to you,” O’Keefe said. “The only way to expose the truth is to dig deep.”

The speaker “digs deep” by disguising himself in a variety of costumes, suiting himself up with lapel microphones and cameras and infiltrating public sectors. He then uploads his findings onto social media accounts and the website of his nonprofit organization, Project Veritas’, which was launched in 2010.

O’Keefe’s process has been criticized for approaching sources while disguising his identity, not disclosing his identity to the source and heavily editing the footage he tapes before sharing them with his audience.

While O’Keefe’s methods have been questioned and, at times, scorned by media sources, he retains that the techniques journalists of today find controversial, were commonly used by journalists throughout the Progressive Era of the 20th century. This was known as “muckraking,” digging into established institutions of power in order to reveal corruption, falsity and fraud to the public.

“Citizen journalism is not easy… You have to overcome obstacles, you have to face powerful institutions,” O’Keefe said. “But it’s not just me. We’re out there like germs, penetrating deep-state organizations, media organizations [and] voter fraud.”

As a self-described “First Amendment Extremist,” O’Keefe elaborated on the state of university campuses in relationship to free speech. During his time at Rutgers University, O’Keefe founded The Centurion, a conservative student-led magazine which served to counteract the perceived liberal state of the college and its educators.

As Editor in Chief of The Centurion, O’Keefe said his undercover effort to ban Lucky Charms from Bowser Dining Hall put the publication on the map. O’Keefe said he engaged this story in an attempt to point out the ludicrous nature of some freedom of speech codes on university campuses.

“I’m Irish American, I’m 6’1…do I look like the little guy on the Lucky Charms box?” O’Keefe said. “As James O’Keefe, can I say [that] you gotta remove Lucky Charms, they’re racist. It offends campus hate speech codes.”

O’Keefe met and filmed his interaction with the dining hall dean, where he adopted the role of an Irish student and said that he felt the university should ban Lucky Charms because the leprechaun on the box, Lucky, was a racist caricature of an Irish person. Though while O’Keefe went to school, he viewed these hate speech codes as ironic and that he was troubled over the state of the First Amendment on public university campuses.

“Much has happened in the last 12 years. Nowadays it used to be ironic, but now [suppression of First Amendment rights is] a political reality on campus,” O’Keefe said. “It’s gotten so bad, it’s gotten so outrageous, that there are probably some people in this room who feel like people shouldn’t have a first amendment right.”

The journalist encouraged students to dig deep in order to find their own answers, challenging the audience to not accept their reality at face-value, but to question the information we know by filming the truth, and showing it to the world.