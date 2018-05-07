Disney Day ticket sale disaster

Hundreds of students left campus disappointed Monday after waiting in line for several hours to purchase $10 tickets for Associated Students Inc.’s first Long Beach State ASI Disney Day — of which there were 1,000 tickets available for nearly 40,000 enrolled students.

While the official time students were allowed to line up was 1 p.m., a crowd swarmed the University Student Union Info & Ticket Center around 10 a.m. At its longest, the line reached Prospector Pete, near the Liberal Arts buildings.

“ASI had reviewed social media interactions (likes, comments, shares) and projected a few hundred students in line throughout the process of distributing tickets,” James Ahumada, ASI senior communications manager, said in an email. “That projection was clearly exceeded and made managing the line more difficult.”

The day at Disneyland was meant to replace the annual Big Event concert, an event that is supplemented by student fees, which are rolled into tuition.

Seriously so disorganized. A roughly 38k student population where EVERYONE pays the tuition AND the near $200 ASI fee and only 1k students actually get something from ASI am give me back my $200 bc that is going towards someone else’s ticket😡what kind of student body is this — Savannah ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@SomeVietGirl) May 7, 2018

ASI was forced to enclose students with caution tape a half hour before the line was meant to begin to regulate swaths of students and to prevent “cutting.” Campus police were present as they stood by in case push came to shove. Despite efforts by the organization, several students ducked under the tape, enciting frustration from ASI coordinators, shouting orders through megaphones. The hoard closest to the entrance was instructed not to push forward but it happened anyway as students rushed toward the entrance to the USU.

Around 3 p.m., ASI announced on their Twitter that they had run out of tickets, forcing over 500 students to disperse. Many took to social media to voice their complaints.

Stephanie Rios, a child development and family life major in her fourth year, camped out at 10 a.m. and left the line to take out cash of an ATM. When she came back, the tape had been put up and she was unable to reenter the line.

“I came back and [ASI] is not letting me in,” Rios said. “I was in the front and now I can’t even get in.”

Leaders of ASI explained they were unable to book an artist for this year but they felt the need to still give students a celebration. Many students who were eager to take advantage of the event were unsatisfied after waiting in line for hours to not receive a ticket.

“Clearly there’s a lot more interest immediately, so that’s what we’re dealing with right now,” said James Ahumada, ASI senior communications manager. “We’re trying to make sure that everything stays clear.”

ASI announced the event Saturday on their Instagram page, informing students that they could purchase $10 tickets for all-day access to the park in lieu of a spring concert, but that there would only be 1,000 available. In a matter of hours, students expressed their concerns in the comments section that the amount would be insufficient for the near 40,000 enrolled students.

During the time of publication, it is unclear whether ASI will be purchasing additional tickets to accommodate those who could not receive one Monday.

“The team is looking into what it would take to secure more tickets but there is no guarantee at this time,” Ahumada said.