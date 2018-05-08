1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Campus members of CSULB celebrate university professors

As part of National Teacher Appreciation Week, students share the impact that professors have had on them.

Jessica Jacobs, Staff WriterMay 8, 2018Leave a Comment

An apple on a professors desk is the iconic symbol of teacher appreciation. Teachers were recognized across the nation in honor of National Teacher Day on Tuesday.

Photo Illustration by Hunter Lee

Schools from all over the country celebrated teacher contributions in honor of National Teacher Day on Tuesday. The National Education Association called it, “a day for honoring teachers and recognizing the lasting contributions they make to our lives,” according to the National Day calendar. The movement to create the day of recognition began in the ‘50s. Arkansas teacher Mattie Whyte Woodridge persuaded politicians and leaders, including former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, to establish the holiday. However, Congress didn’t declare National Teacher Day a formal holiday until 1980. The day is recognized on the first Tuesday of the first full week of May. Since 1985, the national holiday has since extended to a full appreciation week.

Students of Cal State Long Beach honor their teachers and share how their faculty has inspired them:

Alandra Sanchez, junior sociology and chicano and latino studies major

-“[Chicano studies professor Maythee Rojas] is my favorite professor because she challenges her students to read texts implicity and it has really helped me grow as a student. She is a passionate advocate for the success of women of color and her intelligence, strong work ethic and love for literature makes her an inspiring role model for Latina students pursuing a higher education degree.”

 

Azucena Montenegro, junior english education major

-“[English professor] Mark Williams is so quirky and easy to talk to. His love for his beagle warms my heart. The dog’s name is Moose and he is practically another child to Mark.”

 

Gerardo Juarez, junior political science major

-“I’m taking James Fox for over a year and he’s a great mentor because he himself is a lawyer. He talks about what law school is like and what his experience is. So he gives a lot of info in his class of what to expect and provides valuable lectures for wanting to attend law school and how society is today.”

 

Marlene Garcia, senior education major

-“Roxanne Sexauer is really great. I felt like without her my education here wouldn’t have been as substantial. She challenged my creative process in a way that I never really got to explore with the three mediums. I really appreciate the time she takes to talk to her students as well as just the time that she takes to come and be here off hours is really great. She’s really helped me a lot and I really look up to teachers who can make their students look at their work in another light and she really does that.”

 

Jonathan Wysocki, film and electronic arts professor

“I always love whenever a former student emails me years later [talking about] something [from the class] that they are still affected by. Sometimes they become teachers themselves and they’ll reach out because they’ve gone into education and they’re reevaluating their past. I always appreciate that they took the time to do that because it’s not something that they have to do. But it’s something that reminds me that what happens in the classroom keeps going on after the class is done and the grades on out and students have graduated.”

