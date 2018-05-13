1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Assault, trespassing and grand theft

Illustration by Joel Vaughn

Sabrina Flores, Assistant Photo Editor
May 13, 2018

Parking: It’s that serious – Authorities were called to Parking Lot G15 at 1:39 p.m. May 3 in response to a female subject reporting an assault. Upon successfully making contact with the subject, officers discovered that a male suspect had hit the woman with his vehicle. The dispute began as a fight over a parking spot and eventually escalated into the man running the woman over with his car. According to Lt. Richard Goodwin, the female victim did not receive serious or life threatening injuries and checked as okay when Long Beach Fire Department came out to assess her condition.

The victim was released without need for medical transportation and the male driver was arrested by University Police and charged of assault with a deadly weapon.  

 

Grand theft – A resident of the Parkside dormitory contacted University Police at 11:34 a.m. May 9 to report that his bike was stolen. The student was not able to give an exact time for when he realized the item was stolen, but informed officers that he believed it happened the previous night. University Police described the object of the report as a black Suntour 21-speed mountain bike. Authorities were not able to provide a value on the bike and are currently investigating the report.

 

Trespassing – University Police received notice that a subject they had previously made contact with was in the library at 11:05 p.m. May 7. When officers arrived to address the situation they found that the subject, who was male, had previously been advised not to return to campus for seven days “per legal statute,” according to Goodwin. The man was cited for violating campus authorities advisory and subsequently released and forced to leave the library as well as campus.

