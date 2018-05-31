State assembly passes shark research funding bill

A bill intended to fund white shark research in California passed the state assembly floor Thursday.

Formally called Assembly Bill 2191, the shark funding proposal would give funding to organizations involved in research on white sharks and the promotion of beach safety programs in the state. The bill states that the types of organizations it would fund consist of public agencies, nonprofit corporations and academic institutions.

“AB 2191 is about getting educated and staying safe in our local waters,” Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell said in a press release. “I believe it is important that we understand why we are seeing more sharks along our coast so that we can be prepared and safe at the beach.”

The bill will now enter the legislative process of the state senate floor. The deadline for the senate is mid-summer. If passed, the bill will reach the governor’s desk to be signed, not signed or vetoed.

According to Chris Lowe, professor and director of the Cal State Long Beach shark lab, Southern California has seen an increase of great white shark sightings over the past two decades. Currently, his lab lacks the resources to keep closer tabs on the marine animals.

“For the first time, we have all the technology to answer important questions about the white shark population and how they use our beaches,” Lowe said in a press release. “We just haven’t had the funding. Funding from this bill will enable us to provide lifeguards with information needed to enhance beach safety.”