A new bus route and detours arrive to Long Beach State

In response to a much anticipated heavy traffic flow through Long Beach State for the first week of school, students, staff and faculty who use public transportation to get to Long Beach State will notice some changes to the bus route starting Monday.

All routes currently serving the school will drop riders at various points off campus instead of traveling through it from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The 175 is a new bus which will join all existing routes that serve the university. This new route will only run on weekdays and hits all the same stops as the 171.

The stops closest to campus for buses entering on Seventh Street is in front of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. For buses entering from Bellflower Boulevard, the closest stop is across the street from Beach Drive. Long Beach Transit buses will resume their normal routes beginning Sept. 3.

Jeff Bliss, the university’s executive director of media and digital news, confirmed that campus shuttles will operate per their normal schedules during the first week.

To get a TAP sticker for free rides on all Long Beach Transit buses, students must have a school ID card and pay $5 at the Cashier’s Office on the first floor of Brotman Hall. The office is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.