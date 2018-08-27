Beachboard crashes for hours, first day of Fall semester

Students and professors scrambled to access their classes and syllabi for the first few hours of fall semester as Beachboard experienced interruptions Monday. The site had still inconsistent availability through campus networks by early evening.

“CSULB teams are actively working with the vendor, [Desire2Learn], to identify the problem and find a resolution,” Shawna Dark, associate vice president of Academic Technology, said in an email.

Dark said users were able to access the website through an internet connection not hosted by the school.

Campus members can find out Beachboard’s system status on the university website in the academic technology services tab.

Students quickly turned to Twitter to voice their concerns online.