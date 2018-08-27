Beachboard crashes for hours, first day of Fall semester
Campus officials say they are working with company “Desire2Learn” to help fix the issue.
Advertisement
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Students and professors scrambled to access their classes and syllabi for the first few hours of fall semester as Beachboard experienced interruptions Monday. The site had still inconsistent availability through campus networks by early evening.
“CSULB teams are actively working with the vendor, [Desire2Learn], to identify the problem and find a resolution,” Shawna Dark, associate vice president of Academic Technology, said in an email.
Dark said users were able to access the website through an internet connection not hosted by the school.
Campus members can find out Beachboard’s system status on the university website in the academic technology services tab.
Students quickly turned to Twitter to voice their concerns online.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.