Unsolved murder of Humboldt State student inspires university protest

Over a year has passed since 19-year-old student David Josiah Lawson was murdered, and yet no suspects have been identified. Lawson was a criminal justice major at Humboldt State University and was stabbed to death April 15, 2017 in the city of Arcata in Humboldt County according to the North Coast Journal.

Since his passing, the Justice for Josiah Lawson Committee has been established to call attention to a lack of action taken in investigating the murder.

The committee now asks that all 23 California State Universities take action on this tragedy, and to also shine light on injustices to students of color, by participating in a “Diversity is not Inclusion” rally from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Chancellor’s office in downtown Long Beach.

In a press release, the committee also encouraged campuses across the CSU to hold their own rallies at the their quad or outdoor areas.

This rally was created to address the overall treatment of minority students at CSUs and demand that the universities be held accountable for “failing to protect and support students of color,” according to the press release.

Charmaine Lawson, mother of David Josiah, will be present at Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting for a third time to ask the board to help convict the killer and make CSU campuses safer for all students, according to a press release by the California Faculty Association.

Akaelah Rain Flotho, a San Francisco State University student, lived in Humboldt and is one of many on the committee who feels passionate about the tragedy.

“It really hit home — it happened right across the street from me,” Flotho said. “I want to see more accountability.”

Flotho said that she wants “an overall review of Humboldt State.”

She also added that minority students in the Humboldt area are facing housing discrimination among many other racially motivated issues, and that HSU President Linda Rossbacher should be “let go” due to her “failure” in pursuing justice for Lawson and supporting minority students in general.