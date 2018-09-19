Bob Cole Conservatory of Music to host Carolyn Bremer memorial

A memorial will be held Friday to commemorate Carolyn Bremer, the former associate director of the Bob Cole Conservatory of Music, who died Sunday, Sept. 2.

The event, meant to celebrate her life, will be at 10 a.m Sept. 21 in the Carpenter Performing Arts Center and will be open to the public.

“Carolyn was an amazing person who made our conservatory the center of her life for many, many years,” Bob Cole Conservatory of Music Director Johannes Müller Stosch said in a statement on the conservatory’s website. “She touched so many lives with her compassion, positivity and sense of humor.”

The singing bowls, a staple in the life of Bremer, will be played at the beginning of the event. Stosch plans to open the celebration of life, followed by a variety of presentations from Bremer’s family, co-workers and students.

Performances will showcase poetry, photos, music and vocals, including pieces written by Bremer herself. Current members of the Bob Cole Chamber Choir, University Choir, Bel Canto, Air Force Choir and orchestra are included in the memorial program. Alumni of the school will return to the stage to pay their respects to Bremer.

A reception will follow the memorial and be held on the patio in front of the Daniel Recital Hall. More information about the event can be found under Bremer’s name on the Bob Cole Conservatory of Music website.