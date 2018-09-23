ASI continues voting outreach campaigns and elects new senators

The Associated Students Inc. Senate reviewed student applicants and voted on institutionalizing voter registration at Long Beach State.

Senator-at-large Omar Prudencio Gonzalez declared the biomedical engineering department made progress receiving grants to continue their work in developing biomechanical limbs and continuing student research.

The League of Women Voters requested the institutionalization of voter registration on campus to further educate students on voting and how and where to register outside of campus. The group says it’ll start conducting outreach with freshman via housing unit packets at orientation.

The current student government members voted on new senators to represent their respective colleges.