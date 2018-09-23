Limited shuttle stops still a problem with overflow parking permit holders

With tens of thousands of students commuting to campus daily, parking on campus remains a problem for campus members. The university’s introduction of offsite parking permits has attempted to alleviate some of that traffic congestion.

After one month of implementing the overflow sites, Long Beach State has fielded feedback from both sides.

The offsite lot, which was introduced in July and available to students in August, is located two miles away from campus on Bellflower Boulevard and Spring Street near a Denny’s and a Verizon Wireless store. Students who have purchased overflow permits are able to park in the designated area and be picked up and dropped off by shuttles that stop every 15 minutes.

The permits sold quickly at $65, which is less than half of a regular student permit priced at $140 and were limited to 370 during the initiative’s first year.

A primary complaint student permit holders face is timing with the shuttles.

Tina Hu, a masters student in education, purchased the overflow permit because it was cheaper than regular parking. She uses the shuttle to get to campus.

“I like how the shuttle will pick me up,” Hu said. “But since my class starts so late, I’ll get a shuttle there but not a shuttle back.”

This is because the last shuttle to run leaves campus at 4:45pm. Anyone who has a class that ends at that time or later will not be able to use the shuttle service. Any student with classes beginning before 8 a.m. will have a similar problem because the first shuttle doesn’t depart until 8 a.m.

“We have fielded a few questions in regard to availability [of] bus routes if students miss the last shuttle for the overflow lot,” said Jeff Bliss, executive director of media and digital news. “Long Beach Transit’s 91 and 93 buses depart directly from campus and drop off in front of the overflow lot.”

According to the Parking and Transportation website, the site will close after Oct. 18, and offsite permits will resume as regular student parking permits.

Regardless of the shuttle troubles, the discounted price of the overflow permit was enough for students to justify parking off campus.

“It’s really nice,” Katie Brown, journalism major said. “It’s really easy to park here, especially for the first couple of weeks cause everyone’s getting there [campus] so early.”

Bliss said the program has received a lot of positive feedback so far despite the shuttle troubles.

“After seeing the success, we will be considering this program again in the future,” Bliss said. “[The lot] has provided another convenient parking option that eliminates the need to search for parking. It has also reduced the demand for parking on campus and as a result, reduced congestion.”