LBSU Board of Control distributes funds for two students

The Associated Students Inc. Board of Control decided to allocate funds to two students who requested money for research and travel Tuesday.

“The Board of Control basically handles money that can be given back to the students that encourages them and incentivizes them,” said Jesse Luna, ASI treasurer and Board of Control chair. “Usually money is an issue, so we say ‘go for it’ and help offset some, if not all, of that cost.”

This year, the Board of Control has $145,604 to fund student research, student travel and new programs.

Abbey Brown, a kinesiology graduate student, requested funds from the Student Research Fund for her thesis, “Acute Carbohydrate Restriction on Substrate Low Mobility and Resistance Training.”

“Ultimately the goal of my project is to help shed some scientific light on some fitness fads and trends that are happening right now,” Brown said.

She requested $1,512 from the board to cover research expenses such as experiment materials.

According to Richard Haller, the ASI executive director, the board has $25,000 to spend on student research every year. Qualified applicants are normally only granted up to $700. Any exceptions to the $700 limit are made at the discretion of the Board of Control.

“This is just a recommended level to keep the fund from running out, because we’ve run out in past years,” Haller said.

ASI Treasurer Jesse Luna moved to grant $1,000 to Abbey Brown for her thesis project.

The other student was Bryce Leisy, an anthropology graduate student who was requesting $384.39 from the student travel fund. This will cover flight expenses and registration fees. The Board of Control allocates $12,500 for the student travel fund per semester.

Leisy said his research is about the “history and culture of surfing” in Long Beach, and he was invited to speak at the American Anthropological Association Conference in San Jose, California.

“I’m looking to take this experience, the longest presentation I have ever done, to help guide undergraduates into their academic and post-academic careers,” Leisy said.

ASI President Genesis Jara moved to grant Leisy $385, and the board passed the motion.

“I am very excited to be the Board of Control chair because it is very interesting to see what students are doing and how we can help them achieve their goals,” Luna said.