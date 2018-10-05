Former LBSU employee visited President’s Suite, UPD and Office of Student Affairs on day he allegedly committed double homicide

See timeline below of Jamie Williams’ movements on campus Sept. 28

Hours before former Associated Students Inc. employee Jamie Williams was arrested in connection to a double homicide in Compton Sept 28, he visited several Long Beach State offices including the President’s Suite and the Office of Student Affairs. This was after he showed up late for a morning meeting with Facilities Management and began sharing his frustrations.

By 8:30 p.m., Vice President of Student Affairs Carmen Taylor told a University Police Officer that Williams, 43, had been arrested in connection to a double homicide, just hours after he had left campus.

Taylor and the officer were attending an off campus event together when she received the information, according to a timeline presented at a news briefing held by officials from the Office of Public Affairs and University Police, Friday.

It was reported to University Police that Williams was “anxious” and visited several offices on campus to air his grievances. According to UDP Detective Christopher Brown, Williams wanted to “tell his story.” Several sources who were on campus that day said that Williams was disclosing information about an intimate relationship with Taylor.

Taylor was not in her office at the time that Williams came to Student Affairs, however she was notified that he was on campus and making complaints. These complaints are still a part of an ongoing investigation and have not been released.

Brown confirmed that Taylor was concerned about the information Williams was sharing, but that she didn’t feel it was a public safety concern.

Later that night, Williams was arrested for murdering his stepfather and stepsister. Two days later, the Daily 49er received several tips from sources who asked to remain anonymous with details of an intimate relationship between Taylor and Williams.

University officials would only disclose that they are “looking into the connection Williams had with the university.”

Williams was seen running out of his stepfather’s house naked, moments after the shooting, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff Department.

Brown said that campus members expressed “shock and a little bit of disbelief, as well as concern that he had been on campus.”

Williams was hired by ASI October 2017 despite having a prior criminal record. He was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault in 2001 and served 16 years in prison.

According to university spokeswoman Terri Carbaugh, President Jane Close Conoley received a complaint in March that Taylor was having an affair with another employee. Conoley questioned Taylor about it, but Taylor denied the allegations.

“[President Conoley] did not have any reason not to trust her,” Carbaugh said.

Also in March, Williams left his position as fitness equipment technician at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

Taylor was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday, the same day that Williams was arraigned on two counts of capital murder.

“I think what we’re looking into is — are concerns that are coming forward actual or not? At this point we don’t have the answers,” Carbaugh said.

Although the university has said they cannot confirm that there was a relationship, Brown said Taylor’s investigation is ongoing and won’t be released until after the Los Angeles County Sheriff has finished its investigation of Williams.

Several sources have come forward to claim that Taylor had ended her relationship with Williams, and began another relationship with another employee from the SRWC.

This same employee from the SRWC was interviewed by police. Brown said he was unable to confirm if this employee was the one Williams spoke with at length in the SRWC when he was on campus.

“Given all information we had at the time, there was no threat of violence to the campus,” Brown said.

Jamie Williams’ timeline of events Friday, Sept. 28

Williams visited several offices on campus before he was arrested in Compton for murder, according to campus police

8:30 a.m. Williams has a scheduled meeting with Facilities Management

9:05 a.m. Williams arrives at Facilities Management

10-10:15 a.m. Williams enters the University Police Department

10:20 a.m. Williams enters the Student Recreation and Wellness Center

11:05 a.m. Williams contacts an employee outside the USU and walks with her into the building

11:25 a.m. – 12 p.m. Williams enters Brotman Hall and visits:

President’s suite

Student Affairs office

Title IX office

12:35 p.m. First phone call reporting a suspicious person is relayed to UPD

12:43 p.m. UP officers are dispatched and canvas campus for Williams, who is not found

8:30 p.m. VP Carmen Taylor informs a UP officer working an event off campus that Williams has been arrested

Midnight UP confirm Williams has been arrested by Los Angeles County Sheriffs for homicide

Source: University police