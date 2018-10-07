Crime blotter: Thefts and a physical altercation

Not so petty – The University Police Department received multiple reports of petty thefts last week.

The first occurred on Sept. 30 when a dorm resident called the UPD from the University Library to report her Macbook Pro valued at about $1,500 had been stolen after she briefly left her belongings to use the bathroom. At this time, there are no suspect details or leads.

The second occurred on the evening of Oct. 1. A student in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center had her wallet stolen out of her purse. No description of the wallet or its contents were given, but she filed a report.

The first of three bike thefts was reported on Oct. 1 when a dorm resident discovered their bike, which had been secured outside of the pool area at the Beachside dorms, had been stolen sometime between Thursday, Sept. 27 and that day. The bike was described to police as a red and grey Trek mountain bike valued between $300 and $400.

The second bike theft occurred sometime between Oct. 1 and Sept. 27 when the victim, who had chain locked her bike outside of the Engineering 2 building at 6 p.m., discovered her bike missing. No bike description or value were given to police, and there are no suspect details or leads at this time.

The third theft occurred outside of the University Music Center on the morning of Oct. 1 when a Trek mountain bike was stolen. No description or value on the bike was given to campus police.

Domestic violence – Reports from the east side of campus said that a woman was being shoved into a car by a man. The car, a silver sedan, belonged to 28-year-old Torrance native Raven Leavon, who was arrested after getting into a physical altercation with the woman, a 23-year-old student whose name was withheld. The matter is still under investigation.

According to Goodwin, a witness reported seeing Leavon push the woman into his vehicle and make a stabbing motion towards her as he threw her inside, though no knife was seen in his hands or found in the area. Witnesses also saw the two arguing prior to the altercation and throwing clothes at each other.

Leavon was taken to the Long Beach jail and the student filed a report with UPD.