The 34th annual JetBlue Long Beach Marathon on Sunday had more than 15,000 runners participating in races such as the 13.1 mile half marathon and the 26.2 mile full marathon. The runners started in Shoreline Village and went through various areas of the city. Coverage of the marathon can be read here.

Slideshow • 7 Photos Jorge Villa | Daily 49er Noah Eirich, a 20-year-old from Santa Ana, CA, runs through the Long Beach State campus and heads for Seventh Street (10/7).