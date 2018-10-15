Crime blotter: Damage to cars and suspicious characters

Demolition derby – Multiple reports of vehicle vandalism occurred at Long Beach State, including a keyed car and a broken window.

The first occurred on Oct. 5 when a passerby noticed a shattered window on a white Toyota Solara in parking lot E11. The person called campus police to report the damage on the vehicle, which was not their own.

The front driver’s side window was smashed, but no suspects were seen in the area of the car. The owner, who is an LBSU staff member, filed a report with the police.

The second and third incidents both happened on Oct. 9, with the second resulting from a road rage incident between a student and an unidentified second party on Atherton Street in the morning. The aggressor, who was driving a black Jeep Liberty, drove off while the victim filed a report with the police. The second driver was mad at the reporting student and kicked their driver’s side mirror, breaking it off.

The third incident occurred later that afternoon when a student called campus police to report that their car in parking lot G2 was keyed. The student, who drives a gray Infiniti QX50, reported that her car showed damage from the driver’s door to the rear passenger door.

No suspects or leads have been found surrounding this incident.

Outraged students – Last week had two incidents regarding unruly students on campus causing problems for other students and faculty members.

The first call was made the morning of Oct. 4 when an anonymous tip was relayed to the police regarding a male student showing up to an unidentified professor’s class which he is no longer enrolled in.

The tip indicated that the student, who is currently in a graduate program, makes the professor uncomfortable with his visits and causes a scene in the middle of class. Police reached out to the professor, who said the student wasn’t currently there, and a request for immediate notification of his appearance in her class was given to the professor.

The second occurred on Oct. 8 when a male student, described as having a medium build and wearing swim trunks, was causing a near-violent disturbance at the pool area of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

The student, who Goodwin said university employees have described as “problematic,” was saying vulgar things toward the staff and attempting to start fights with many of them. Goodwin also stated that the student was so loud that he could be heard from the police department offices.

The suspect was taken into custody for the disturbance until he calmed down, upon which he was released and a report was taken, with a warning issued to the student about any follow-up incidents.

Transients on campus – Campus police received two calls regarding transients on campus acting suspiciously.

The first came on Oct. 4 when staff members of the Human Resources division told police about a subject inside the office who appeared to be a transient.

Responding officers found the man, described in the report as a “60-year-old man wearing a headband with black glasses and a black Polo shirt.” It was determined he was a Long Beach resident and he was asked to leave with no citations issued.

The second incident occurred in the evening of Oct. 5 when a student called police about a suspicious person entering the first floor bathroom of the Fine Arts 4 building. A smell of cigarettes emanated from the restroom, and the person took bags of clothes inside.

The police found the man, described as a six-foot-three white man with no shirt, a thin beard, long hair and tattoos, and issued him a citation before ensuring he left the campus.

Missing boat license – UPD received a call, made from parking lot E3, just before noon on Oct. 3 regarding a stolen vehicle part and/or license plate. Upon arrival, responding officers discovered the missing plate belonged to the trailer for the Biology Department’s on-campus boat.

While no evidence could be found regarding when the plate went missing or how it was detached from the boat, Goodwin said that the plate might have fallen off, as it had been secured to the trailer with zip ties, which can wear down and break over time.