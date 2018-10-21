Crime blotter: Harassing calls, traffic accident and a chase

Injury-related accident – On Oct. 16 police responded to a call of an accident regarding a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at the Pyramid Parking Structure. The pedestrian, identified as a student by Long Beach State Police Lt. Richard Goodwin, sustained injuries, but not serious enough to warrant an ambulance. The parents were notified and transported the student to a local hospital. While the driver, also a student, wasn’t cited at the scene, the incident is being investigated by detectives to determine whether a citation is necessary.

Stalking reports – On Oct. 9, a female student reported a stalking incident to police after seeing her ex boyfriend park near her vehicle. She said that he followed her around campus, as well has her friends, but he did not threaten them. According to Goodwin, she had him blocked on social media and described his behavior as “uncomfortable” and a “nuisance.”

The second stalking report came Oct. 16 when a student contacted campus police about an unknown subject following her around campus. Police met with the student at the Beach Hut and made a report, but found no suspects in the area. The situation is currently under investigation.

Harassment – An LBSU student reported to campus police that an unknown employee from California State University Fullerton has been sending her harassing emails, text messages and phone calls for over 10 years. The 25-year-old student told police that the employee has sent messages threatening her and her family, but that no physical contact or in-person meeting has ever occurred.

Police took a report on the matter and more details will come in later as the investigation progresses.

On-foot pursuit – Campus police pursued a suspect on foot in the late morning of Oct. 11, near the traffic circle off of Pacific Coast Highway, after identifying a suspect with three warrants out for his arrest. When police approached the suspect, Frederick Harvey, they told him to sit on the sidewalk next to his parked van but Harvey sprinted away on foot.

The officers pursued and an officer-in-training fell, receiving some minor scuffles on his arms. An off-duty officer from another district witnessed the chase and tackled Harvey, holding him until campus police arrived and took him into custody.

Harvey was taken to a Long Beach jail and held on the crime of obstructing officers and evading police.

School computer stolen – Campus police received a call from the McIntosh Humanities Building in the afternoon of Oct. 10 about a grand theft. Responding officers learned from a staff member that a state computer from one of the offices had been stolen.

The computer, an Apple iMac, was last seen by the staff member who made the call on Oct. 5 at noon, when a staffer returning from the weekend discovered it missing. A report was taken, but no suspects or leads have currently been found for the theft.

Bike wheel theft – A Parkside dorm resident called police on Oct. 11 to inform them that a wheel from his bike had been stolen. The student filed a report with the responding officers, saying the theft more than likely occurred sometime between the evening of Oct. 10 and when he reported the theft to police.