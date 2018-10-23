Hundreds of protesters disrupt Campus Clash tour

Crowds of protesters chanted, “Go home fascist” and held signs that read, “Unite to fight patriarchy and bigotry,” among others outside the University Student Union Tuesday night.

These protests were in response to a Campus Clash event, a forum hosted by Turning Point USA featuring conservative speakers Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens. Videos showed shoving matches between protesters and event attendees.

The USU Beach Auditorium was filled to max capacity with attendees waiting to hear what the speakers had to say.

The non-profit conservative organization was founded by Kirk in 2012. The talk promoted ideas of conservatism and the speakers invited those who disagreed with them to debate during a Q&A session.

As of 9 p.m., the University Police reported no arrests.

Outside the USU, plastic orange barricades and chain-linked fences surrounded the north side of the University Student Union lawn as an added layer of security, while helicopters hovered above. Police were equipped in riot gear and lined up along the fences to “protect all parties’ rights to peaceful assembly,” according to University Police Twitter.

Within the Beach Auditorium walls, Kirk and Owens discussed a range of topics involving the black conservative experience, criticisms of the left and free market systems.

Earlier in the day, President Jane Close Conoley released a free speech reminder to the campus community, reiterating the presence of University Police at the event.

“Peaceful assembly is guaranteed by the Constitution but if violence erupts, individuals’ rights to assemble are negated,” Conoley wrote. “Therefore, University Police will disband any violent assembly on campus posing a danger to people or property.

