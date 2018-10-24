22 West Media dominates CSU Media Arts Festival and escalator issues revisited

New genderless bathroom in progress and discounted faculty gym membership becomes official

Maritess Inieto, University Student Union Board of Trustees chair, said that construction was underway on a new genderless, multi-stall bathroom in the USU. At the Associated Students Inc. Senate meeting Wednesday, she said that the stall is set to be finished by Jan. 21.

The Lunch Express Membership, a pilot gym membership that allowed faculty and staff to use the LifeFit Center @ The Beach at a discounted rate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., has now become a permanent membership, Inieto said.

Explanation provided for delayed escalator repair

ASI Executive Director Richard Haller said that the reason the USU escalator wasn’t working was due to water damage on a controller. The controller, which is used to change the direction of the escalator’s travel, needs to be replaced, Haller said. He also pointed out that they were two weeks past their initial time frame for repairing the escalator.

22 West Media dominates the CSU Media Arts Festival

Haller announced that, out of eight categories, Long Beach State took six first prize awards at the California State University Media Arts Festival. The competition included all 23 CSU campuses. LBSU’s first place awards were in the categories of Best in Show, Audience Choice, Animation, Documentary, Experimental and Television.