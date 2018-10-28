Crime blotter: Crafty bike thefts and suspicious people

U-lock broken – Long Beach State police responded to a call in the University Student Union Oct. 23 when a student called to report their bike had been stolen from the bike racks located at the west wing next to the escalators.

The bike, which was described as a “light blue Huffy Cruiser with a black basket,” was locked with a u-lock on the bike rack, but it was successfully broken by the thief, according to UPD Lt. Richard Goodwin.

Although u-locks are the most advocated by police, there has been a trend of bike thefts even with those using the lock.

They’re just preaching – A concerned parent called campus police Oct. 22 to report two men wearing grey sweatshirts, one carrying a messenger bag, stopping students outside of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

“The concerned parent thinks these two men should not be approaching students,” Goodwin said. “She did not speak to them directly nor did she look what they were soliciting for, but she saw students walking away and saying they didn’t have time to listen to their sales pitch.”

One of the sergeants responded to the situation and found the two men were simply preaching the Bible to those nearby. Police did not issue citations to them.

Suspicious character – Police responded to a call from a female student by the West Turnaround at 2 a.m Oct. 21 when she reported that she and a friend came across a man around 12:30 a.m. who claimed he was killing “ppl” around campus, according to the report from Goodwin.

The man, described as a Hispanic male in his 30s wearing a hoodie and blue pants and carrying a large stick, made comments that he was heading to the Walter Pyramid and was going to jump off of a building.

The student asked not to make contact, so officers did not meet up with her and instead checked the areas of the upper campus, the Pyramid and the quad, but the man wasn’t found.

Grand theft bicycle – Three bike thefts were reported last week on campus, but two of the bikes were valued high enough to be labelled as grand thefts. The first, which occurred on Oct. 19, was stolen from the Liberal Arts 5 building racks sometime between 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. after the student locked their electric bike with a cable lock.

The bike, which is valued at $1,100 and registered with campus police, was stolen after the cable lock was cut by the thief.

The second, which occurred sometime between 12-3 p.m. at the Human Services and Design building, was a Trek FX 7.7 Carbon bike stolen from the bike racks located outside. The bike was valued at $3,000.