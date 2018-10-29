LBSU design student dies in hit-and-run on Sunday

Long Beach State design student Alena Gretencord died in a hit-and-run 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Gretencord was struck by a vehicle after falling into the first lane of eastbound Second Street near Tivoli Drive while walking on the center median, according to a Long Beach Police Department press release. The suspected vehicle, a white Ford F-150, fled the scene.

She was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital, the press release said.

Her former design professor Michael LaForte posted on Facebook, “Today I share with those who care for a better world, a kinder gentler humanity, the generous thoughts of a young designer taken from us too soon,” along with a letter that Gretencord had written him.

“I can’t begin to describe how much it means to me to hear your honest comments on diversity in class,” Gretencord’s letter read. “Thank you for being so inclusive and for acting as a role model in front of some people who often aren’t exposed to those ideas.”

