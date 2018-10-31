Long Beach residents to vote on measures concerning their city

Long Beach residents will vote on five ballot measures that apply to the city in the Nov. 6 statewide general election. Four of these items are on ballots after a city council vote, while the one remaining item was added after a citizen’s petition gathered 46,082 signatures from voters registered in Long Beach.

Measure “AAA”

If approved by the majority of voters, this measure would implement new duties for the city auditor such as being the general auditor of every department, commission and office in the city. The measure will eliminate ambiguities and make the duties of the city auditor and their access to city records clearer. The city auditor will have access to copies of all reports relating to finances prepared by any city department, commission, office or agency.

Measure “BBB”

Measure “BBB” would ensure that no person serves more than three four-year terms as mayor or city councilmember. The measure would prohibit any candidate from either office from running as a write-in candidate.

The current limit, according to the city charter, is two four-year terms with an unlimited number of terms possible as a write-in candidate. If a candidate wins a primary election as a write-in candidate, their name can appear on a general election ballot.

If approved, any write-in candidacy will count toward the three-term limit for all future elections.

Measure “CCC”

Measure “CCC” is a city charter amendment that would establish a seven-member City Ethics Commission to impartially administer and implement the provisions of the City Charter, statutes and ordinances concerning campaign finance, lobbying, conflicts of interest and governmental ethics.

This measure was placed on the ballot to enhance the monitoring, administration and enforcement of governmental ethics laws in Long Beach. The commission would help monitor the city’s existing lobbying ordinance and promote and enforce improved government measures for both elected and appointed members of the local government.

Four members would be appointed by the mayor and city auditor. The remaining three members would be appointed by the initial four commissioners following a public recruitment and application process.

Measure “DDD”

Measure “DDD” is an amendment to establish the Long Beach Independent Redistricting Commission, which would be the only city commission authorized to establish council districts every 10 years. The current city charter authorizes the city council to establish or change council district boundaries.

According to the city of Long Beach’s official website, the measure was placed on the ballot to remove the City Council from the redistricting process, so that decisions about which neighborhoods and communities remain together in the same district for voting and representation are made as neutral or unbiased as possible.

If passed, a 13-member commission will be established. Nine commissioners, one from each existing council district, would be selected from a pool of qualified applicants, which was not specified in the measure. After those nine are appointed, the commissioners will select the remaining four along with two alternates.

Measure “WW”

Measure “WW” is an initiative to change working conditions of hotel employees working in hotels with more than 50 rooms. According to the original scanned copy of the measure, hotel employees who work by themselves are vulnerable to crimes and other threatening behavior, including sexual assault.

This measure would require that workers who are cleaning guest rooms alone in these hotels be equipped with panic buttons which they may use to report threatening conduct and other emergencies, since many assaults go unreported to the police, according to information mentioned in the measure’s proposal.

At the Oct. 23 meeting, the City Council adopted a similar ordinance that mandates panic buttons at all hotels, regardless of the size of the institution, and other precautions in the event of an emergency. The City Council will conduct a second reading of the ordinance on Nov. 13, and then the mayor will have 30 days to sign it into law.

According to Deputy City Attorney Linda Vu, as told to the Signal Tribune, if Measure “WW” passes, it will be compared to the ordinance that the council passed, and the one that imposes greater restrictions or requirements would control.

