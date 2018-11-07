1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Campus Voices: 2018 Midterm Elections

Long Beach State students shared what voting meant to them in the 2018 midterm election.

Paula Kiley

Paula Kiley, Multimedia Managing Editor
November 7, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Arts & Life

    Drag Bingo Night hosted by ASI

  • Campus Voices: 2018 Midterm Elections

    Arts & Life

    ComplexCon brings fashion and music to Long Beach

  • Daily 49er Video

    Campus Voices: Cultural Appropriation

  • Campus Voices: 2018 Midterm Elections

    Daily 49er Video

    Long Beach State women’s soccer takes first place in the Big West.

  • Campus Voices: 2018 Midterm Elections

    Campus

    Hundreds of protesters take a stand at Campus Clash tour

  • Campus Voices: 2018 Midterm Elections

    Daily 49er Video

    No. 1 USC sinks Long Beach

  • Campus Voices: 2018 Midterm Elections

    Daily 49er Video

    Record breaking goal by Ashley Gonzales moves Long Beach State closer to first place.

  • Campus Voices: 2018 Midterm Elections

    Arts & Life

    Long Beach Zombie Fest staggers back to Long Beach for its 7th year

  • Campus Voices: 2018 Midterm Elections

    Arts & Life

    La Raza’s spoken word event inspires people of color writers

  • Campus Voices: 2018 Midterm Elections

    Daily 49er Video

    Professors and students at LBSU look to reform low voter turnout through campus forum